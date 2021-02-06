Strong second half earns SDSU men a weekend split with USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men’s basketball team scored an impressive 51 points in the second half to claim an 89-78 win over USD, splitting the conference regular season series.

The first half started slow for each team, but it was USD who started an 11-2 run in the middle of the first half, which opened a 31-19 lead for the Coyotes.

“We got off to a little bit of a stagnant start for us, where we were in foul trouble a little bit with Doug (Wilson), but our guys stayed together and I thought we made some toughness plays,” SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson said.

The Coyotes would lead 44-38 at halftime with much of that success coming from standout senior Stanley Umude, who finished the contest with a game high 34 points.

Coyotes rolling early as they’ve built up a 28-17 lead forcing a Jackrabbit timeout. 8:37 left till half — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) February 7, 2021

The Jacks fell behind 59-51 with 13:14 to play in the game, but the Jacks found their offensive rhythm from there.

SDSU started a 15-4 run which pushed them to a 66-63 lead, with under nine minutes to play.

“I felt like we were just playing our tail off and we were playing physical and we were maybe just worrying about things that we can control and I thought yesterday, I was happy with our energy. I didn’t feel like it was positive,” Henderson said.

“We didn’t allow any big runs last night, but that’s what you need to avoid on the road,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “In the second half, they were living at the rim and getting to the foul line. They were at the double bonus with ten minutes left in the game. We didn’t do a good enough job against Denlinger and Wilson. We ended up outshooting them from the field, but we gave them twenty extra possessions with turnovers and offensive rebounds.”

It's a 68-67 SDSU lead. Douglas Wilson has been huge for the Jacks this second half. He's up to 15 points in the game which leads the team. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) February 7, 2021

A 13-5 run helped SDSU grab a solid lead at 79-71 with just two and a half minutes to play. The Coyotes would close the gap to within eight points, but the Jackrabbits would hang on to earn the 89-78 win over USD.

SDSU was led by their two post players in Matt Dentlinger who tallied a co-team high 21 and Doug Wilson who also tallied 21 points.

“We wanted to continue to try and make plays around the basket and I thought Matt (Dentlinger) obviously finished terrific and Doug (Wilson) even in the second half, I thought we were able to get him going,” Henderson said. “Even defensively, he was playing with just tremendous energy.”

“Saturday in shoot around, we talked about getting back to the way we are playing out of the paint, because we know that’s our best offense really, playing inside out,” Wilson said.

The key to the Jacks success defensively was forcing turnovers. SDSU was able to force USD into 17 turnovers, while SDSU only turned the ball over five times.

Offensively, the Jackrabbits were able to score an impressive 46 points in the paint, which was nearly double their paint points from Friday’s loss (24).

“That’s who we are, that’s our identity, I know we maybe haven’t been quite as good as we were last year at scoring it in the paint, but those guys are so terrific down there and they are great passers and it puts pressure on the other team,” Henderson said.

“(Matt) Dentlinger and (Doug) Wilson, two senior post players and all conference guys, really stepped up tonight and did a great job for them and we’ve got young posts, other than Stan and they definitely had their way with our guys today in zone one,” Lee said.

SDSU will now travel to Oral Roberts for a double header next Saturday and Sunday, while USD will meet North Dakota in their own double header next Saturday and Sunday.

“We still feel really good about what we are doing. We’re 9-1 in conference and we still control our own destiny, but right now, we’re going to take a day off tomorrow and then worry about UND,” USD senior Stanley Umude said.