Strong fourth quarter propels West Central girls past Tea Area

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central girls basketball team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 71-56 win over Tea Area on Thursday, January 7.

Thursday’s Game of the Week saw a strong start by Tea Area as they jumped out to a 13-6 lead. Following that, the Trojans outscored the Titans 9-2 to tie the game after the first quarter.

The game stayed highly competitive into the second quarter as the two teams exchanged leads.

Late in the quarter, Josslin Jarding buried a three just before the buzzer to give West Central a 27-26 halftime lead.

The third quarter saw the Trojans begin to create some separation as they took a 35-28 lead, but Tea Area came fighting right back.

After three quarters, West Central clung to a narrow three point lead, despite a tremendous performance by Tea Area freshman Katie Vasecka.

The fourth quarter saw the game’s biggest margin as West Central turned up the offense and tallied more than a third of their points in just one quarter.

West Central’s Cassidy Siemonsma scored ten points in the quarter to lead the Trojans to a 25 points fourth quarter on their way to an impressive 71-56 win over Tea Area.

West Central Player Stats

#22 – Cassidy Siemonsma – SR22
#11 – Molli Thornton – SO19
#2 – Rylee Haldeman – JR10
#12 – Josslin Jarding – JR8
#10 – Addy Kramer – JR6
#23 – Jada Van Overbeke – SR2
#15 – Campbell Fischer – SO2
#24 – Grace Harden – JR2

Tea Area Player Stats

#23 – Katie Vasecka – FR27
#4 – Olivia Ritter – SR16
#1 – Kendra McKinney – SO5
#5 – Grace Stansbury – JR4
#22 – Stella Peterson – SO2
#14 – Cassidy Gors – JR2

