Strong fourth quarter propels West Central girls past Tea Area

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central girls basketball team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 71-56 win over Tea Area on Thursday, January 7.

Thursday’s Game of the Week saw a strong start by Tea Area as they jumped out to a 13-6 lead. Following that, the Trojans outscored the Titans 9-2 to tie the game after the first quarter.

The game stayed highly competitive into the second quarter as the two teams exchanged leads.

Late in the quarter, Josslin Jarding buried a three just before the buzzer to give West Central a 27-26 halftime lead.

HALFTIME: @WC_Activities 27 @TeaGbb 26. @KELOSports

Tea: 13 for Vasecka and 9 for Ritter.

WC: 8 for Josslin Jarding and Molli Thornton… including this buzzer beater from Jarding! pic.twitter.com/vzbJucicbS — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 8, 2021

The third quarter saw the Trojans begin to create some separation as they took a 35-28 lead, but Tea Area came fighting right back.

After three quarters, West Central clung to a narrow three point lead, despite a tremendous performance by Tea Area freshman Katie Vasecka.

End of 3: @WC_Activities 46 @TeaGbb 43. @KELOSports

Tea: Katie Vasecka with a game high 21.

WC: Cassidy Siemonsma with a team high 12.



Play of the quarter came from Rylee Haldeman's and one, euro step below⬇️🤯 pic.twitter.com/ytgwA5kuel — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 8, 2021

The fourth quarter saw the game’s biggest margin as West Central turned up the offense and tallied more than a third of their points in just one quarter.

West Central’s Cassidy Siemonsma scored ten points in the quarter to lead the Trojans to a 25 points fourth quarter on their way to an impressive 71-56 win over Tea Area.

FINAL: @WC_Activities 71 @TeaGbb 56. @KELOSports

TEA: 27 for Katie Vasecka with a game high 27.

WC: Cassidy Siemonsma with a team high 20. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 8, 2021

West Central Player Stats

#22 – Cassidy Siemonsma – SR 22 #11 – Molli Thornton – SO 19 #2 – Rylee Haldeman – JR 10 #12 – Josslin Jarding – JR 8 #10 – Addy Kramer – JR 6 #23 – Jada Van Overbeke – SR 2 #15 – Campbell Fischer – SO 2 #24 – Grace Harden – JR 2

Tea Area Player Stats

#23 – Katie Vasecka – FR 27 #4 – Olivia Ritter – SR 16 #1 – Kendra McKinney – SO 5 #5 – Grace Stansbury – JR 4 #22 – Stella Peterson – SO 2 #14 – Cassidy Gors – JR 2

You can see highlights as seen on KELO-TV by clicking on the video player below: