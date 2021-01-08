Strong fourth quarter propels West Central girls past Tea Area

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central girls basketball team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 71-56 win over Tea Area on Thursday, January 7.
Thursday’s Game of the Week saw a strong start by Tea Area as they jumped out to a 13-6 lead. Following that, the Trojans outscored the Titans 9-2 to tie the game after the first quarter.
The game stayed highly competitive into the second quarter as the two teams exchanged leads.
Late in the quarter, Josslin Jarding buried a three just before the buzzer to give West Central a 27-26 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw the Trojans begin to create some separation as they took a 35-28 lead, but Tea Area came fighting right back.
After three quarters, West Central clung to a narrow three point lead, despite a tremendous performance by Tea Area freshman Katie Vasecka.
The fourth quarter saw the game’s biggest margin as West Central turned up the offense and tallied more than a third of their points in just one quarter.
West Central’s Cassidy Siemonsma scored ten points in the quarter to lead the Trojans to a 25 points fourth quarter on their way to an impressive 71-56 win over Tea Area.
West Central Player Stats
|#22 – Cassidy Siemonsma – SR
|22
|#11 – Molli Thornton – SO
|19
|#2 – Rylee Haldeman – JR
|10
|#12 – Josslin Jarding – JR
|8
|#10 – Addy Kramer – JR
|6
|#23 – Jada Van Overbeke – SR
|2
|#15 – Campbell Fischer – SO
|2
|#24 – Grace Harden – JR
|2
Tea Area Player Stats
|#23 – Katie Vasecka – FR
|27
|#4 – Olivia Ritter – SR
|16
|#1 – Kendra McKinney – SO
|5
|#5 – Grace Stansbury – JR
|4
|#22 – Stella Peterson – SO
|2
|#14 – Cassidy Gors – JR
|2
You can see highlights as seen on KELO-TV by clicking on the video player below: