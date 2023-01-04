MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm.

Planning and Zoning administrator Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Several other stranded vehicles were found empty or they had help on the way,” Bathke sent via text message.

There was also one tipped over plow truck, Bathke reported. There were no injuries.

The streets are “mostly open” but difficult to drive on. On rural roads, Bathke said the snow is deep and there are drifts.