SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the February 22 snow storm, the city of Sioux Falls had spent just under $6 million this winter on snow removal, said Shawn Pritchett in an email to KELOLAND News.

The city has a budget of $10 million for this winter that also includes the coming November and December.

The $10 million probably won’t be enough to finish 2023.

“It is increasingly likely we will need to supplement for snow removal later in the year,” Pritchett said. I am not sure exactly how much that will be yet, but we will monitor and proceed accordingly as the year progresses.”

Pritchett did hint at the Feb. 21 city council meeting that a supplemental $1.5 million had been earmarked for the snow removal budget but no final amount had yet been set.