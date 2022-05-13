SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday evening a storm swept through eastern South Dakota, pushing its way across the state as an imposing wall of clouds and dust.

This system, containing rain, containing at least one tornado and a wall of wind traveling upwards of 75 miles per hour left destruction and damage in its wake, damaging communities both small and large, and ultimately taking at least two lives.

To assist in visualizing the range of the damage inflicted upon our region, KELOLAND News has mapped out the locations of more than 100 storm photos and damage reports sent to us by our viewers, giving a clear picture of how the system made its way across the state.

KELOLAND News meteorologists say Thursday ended with we ended the day with nearly 170 damaging wind reports, 59 of them significant at over 75 mph.

That’s the 2nd highest number of hurricane-force wind reports from a non tropical storm in the United States since 2004. There will be more perspective on this storm in the days to come as we collect all the damage reports.

The highest gust was 107 mph in Tripp.

You can find our comprehensive coverage of this deadly May 12 storm here.