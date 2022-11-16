SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than week after the theft of “Day’s Catch“, a $32,000 bronze sculpture, from the downtown Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk, the artwork has yet to be discovered, though the search is on for a suspect.

SFPD

Sioux Falls police shared these videos of the person they identify as a suspect on Tuesday, asking the public to call with any info.

Brandon Hanson, executive director of Sculpture Walk told KELOLAND News that Days Catch was made by Colorado sculptor Bobbie Carlyle.

Hanson said that Sculpture Walk reached out to Carlyle, and added that any time they have to tell an artist that a sculpture was damaged or stolen, the artist is devastated. “It’s really unexpected for them,” he said. “They really expect to lease or rent their work to us for 9-12 months each year and get it back in the condition they gave it to us.”

Full on thefts of sculptures are rare, according to Hanson. “These pieces are all welded down — it’s really difficult to get them down off these quartzite bases,” he said. “It takes a considerable amount of force.”

With this in mind, the exact means by which the sculpture, swiped right in front of Minerva’s, was removed is not yet known. “I don’t know the details of how they got it off the base,” Hanson said. He estimate’s the sculpture weighs over 100 pounds.

Of course, Hanson hopes the sculpture can be relocated, but in the event that it is not, the artwork was insured.

Hanson also hopes that future artists will not be dissuaded from loaning their art by this incident. “It doesn’t happen that frequently,” he said of theft and vandalism. “We are out looking at them every single day.”