Stealing from vehicles results in at least 150 charges against man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Craig Tidwell, 28, of Sioux Falls, faces at least 150 charges for breaking into motor vehicles and stealing from them from November into January in Sioux Falls.

Tidwell spent parts of roughly 18 days primarily in November and January breaking into vehicles, stealing financial cards, wallets and other items, court records said. Later, he tried to use financial cards and even attempted a forged check in one case, according to court records.

Tidwell is charged with 98 counts for incidents in October and November and with 53 counts for incidents in January.

During a nine-day period in January, Tidwell broke into at least 13 vehicles, according to court documents.

The January crimes happened from Jan. 9 to Jan. 18.

Tidwell broke into at least 25 vehicles in November according to court documents. He broke into one between Oct. 26 and 27. The November crimes happened on Nov. 9 and 10 and from Nov. 10-18.

Police said in November that the motor vehicle break ins were mostly located in five different locations: Briggs Drive, Graduate Avenue, Valhalla Boulevard, Ebenezer Avenue, Clearwater Place and Sheldon Drive, a Nov. 19 KELOLAND News story said.

A Nov. 20 KELOLAND News story said after he was arrested, Tidwell received a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Tidwell did not commit all the crimes alone, according to court documents filed on Feb. 13, Feb. 14 and Jan. 23.

Tatiana Sylvia Exendine, 19, of Sioux Falls, also faces charges for several November theft incidents. She is specifically named in seven counts in her indictment. Court documents also state that two counts against Exendine were dismissed in court on Feb. 14.

Tidwell broke windows of most of the vehicles, according to court documents. Besides financial cards and related items, Tidwell is accused of stealing firearms, musical instruments, a blood pressure cuff and other items.

In most cases, the damage caused was $400 or less to each vehicle but the total possible damage to at least 38 vehicles is $15,000. While most of the thefts involved petty thefts of $400 or less, the combined value of all thefts, excluding firearms, could exceed at least $15,000. The total value of the firearms was capped at $7,500, based on the charges.

The 2019 counts do not specify how much damage was caused but do indicate the counts involve damages up to at least a possible $13,700. Seven grand theft charges involving firearms indicate values of up to $7,500.

For the November and October incidents, Tidwell faces 27 counts of aggravated criminal entry to a motor vehicle, a class 6 felony; seven felony counts of grand theft; one class 5 felony count of possession of controlled drug or substance; 13 class 6 felony counts of identity theft; two misdemeanor counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle; 27 misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property; 21 misdemeanor counts of petty theft and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.

For January incidents, Tidwell faces 10 class 6 felony counts of aggravated criminal entry of motor vehicle; four counts of class 6 felony identify theft; 10 counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property; 12 counts of misdemeanor petty theft; 13 class 6 felony counts of possession/forged instruments; three counts of misdemeanor criminal entry to property and one class 6 felony of grand theft.

As with the November incidents, the counts do not specify damage amounts or the stolen item values, but damage up to at least $4,000 is possible. The possible value of stolen items is up to at least a possible $12,000.

Tidwell is accused of committing his crimes within a nin- day period in January. According to court documents, Tidwell committed at least one theft on Jan. 9 or 10, then started stealing again on Jan. 13 through Jan. 18.