Stay safe while on the road in winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With blustering winds, snow and ice, living in the Midwest means living with these difficult travel conditions. Considering winter can seem to last for half the year, being prepared for the cold is essential.

Traveling in the cold is something that requires even more preparation. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared this Facebook post with a few extra items to have with you while on the road.

Other items you might want to bring along would be:

De-icer Windshield Fluid

Hot Packs

Pocket Knife / Multi-tool

Tire Chains

Road Map

Reusable Water Bottle

Blankets

Another thing to keep in mind while on the road is the plow drivers trying to clear the snow. Being prepared for winter driving conditions should include understanding what to do when you encounter this heavy machinery.

A Facebook post by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes reminders on what to do when you come across a plow and tips to make sure they’ll see you.

Lastly, be sure you’re up to date on the latest winter weather conditions you might encounter while traveling. You can do that by checking our weather page here.