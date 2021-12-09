Stay put or pullover? What to do in a winter crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s likely the commute to and from work will include snow and potentially slippery conditions in Sioux Falls on Friday.

So what should you do if you hit something?

Sam Clemens, the public information officer for the Sioux Falls Police, said if people who are on a busy or main road are involved in a minor accident and there are no injuries, they can move the vehicles off the roadway to wait for police.

“If there is any injury or significant damage, they should leave the vehicles where they stopped,” Clemens said in an email to KELOLAND News.

If those involved aren’t sure what to do there is an option.

“If people aren’t sure whether to stay or move, don’t worry about moving the vehicles and wait until the officer arrives to give directions,” Clemens said.

On Nov. 12, Sioux Falls police said they were called to 18 crashes during the morning rush hour.

Law enforcement have offered these winter driving tips for years such as slowing down and allowing for extra time to make the trip. Also, leave enough space between you and the car in front of you.