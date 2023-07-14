SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls School District Superintendent will get an annual salary and benefits package of more than $300,000 for this fiscal year. The new three-year contract was recently approved and started on July 1.

The contract salary was part of the June 12 school board meeting. The contract agreement was signed by Dr. Jane Stavem and former school board chairwoman Cynthia Mickelson who left the board at the end of June after not seeking re-election. The contract agreement is posted on the district website on the human resources page.

The Sioux Falls School District is the largest in the state with about 24,000 students. Stavem started in Sioux Falls in 2020. She has more than 30 years of experience in education in various teaching, curriculum and administrative roles.

Stavem’s base salary for July 1, 2023, through June 20, 2024, is $262,573, according to June 12 school board meeting minutes.

Her 2022 fiscal year base salary was $259,938, according to her employment agreement.

The base salary combined with a $52,507 fringe benefit, an annual entertainment account up to $5,200 and a $9,000 yearly total transportation benefit total about $329,244 in salary and benefits. That doesn’t include the insurance benefit. The transportation benefit is $750 per month. The fringe benefit is based on 20% of her base salary.

The school district pays the full cost for Stavem’s and one family member’s life, dental and health insurance but only if Stavem chooses plans available to all other professional employees of the district.

The district lists the monthly cost for a full-time employee’s health insurance with Welmark as $144.73 in cost to the employee and $427.16 paid by the school district. That is listed as the standard plan without a wellness credit and only for the employee.

Stavem will receive 30 working days of vacation. She could elect to get paid for up to 15 unused vacation days on a pro-rated basis provided she gives the required notice. She could carry up to 45 days of accumulated vacation days forward into another school year.

The contract agreement allows for no less than 15 workdays per school year as sick days. Stavem is allowed to take three sick leave days as vacation days but those three days cannot be accumulated and carried forward.

An additional six days of personal paid time off is allowed for outside professional work such as a specified conference.

The agreement also specifies that Stavem cannot accept any outside employment without prior approval from the school board. She agrees to live in the Sioux Falls School District throughout the term of the agreement and if she doesn’t, she can be terminated.

The contract is for three years. One year will be added each July 1 unless prior written notice is provided by either party. The agreement will not extend beyond June 30, 2029, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties.

How does the contract compare?

The Iowa district of Sioux City Community Schools hired a new superintendent in February for a base salary of $255,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. Dr. Rod Earlywine will receive a monthly travel stipend of $650, according to the contract included in the Feb. 13 school board agenda.

Earlywine will also receive 30 vacation days and 17 sick days and other benefits for retirement and insurance. The Sioux City District has about 15,000 students.

The Lincoln, Nebraska, School District board approved a base salary of $324,000 for its new superintendent in March, according to March 8 meeting minutes. The contract with Dr. Paul Gausman was three years. The Lincoln School District has about 41,700 students.