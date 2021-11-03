States start to share information on children and COVID-19 vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — States are rolling out information on how to get children vaccinated for COVID-19.

Minnesota

Minnesota has more than 1,100 providers who are able to give COVID-19 vaccines to children and teens, according to the state’s Department of Health.

The state has a special COVID-19 website information page for parents and children about the COVID-19 vaccine. The site includes information about the available COVID-19 vaccine for those 5 to 11 and 12 to 17.

Another section is called “What to expect when your child or teen gets vaccinated,” which talks about how the vaccine is free, the card the adult and child will receive and other information.

The site includes an explanation of why it is important for children and teens to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The website posted a video on Nov. 1 with pediatricians talking about getting children age 5 to 11 vaccinated.

It also has this information for parents: To get your child vaccinated, you can:

Check with your child’s regular health care provider, such as their pediatrician or your family physician.

Search for a vaccination location near you on Minnesota’s Find Vaccine Locations map.

Make an appointment with your local pharmacy and search for more information on pharmacy locations on Vaccines.gov.

Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at schools or other community locations around Minnesota.

Iowa

The Iowa Department of Health’s Vaccinate Iowa website has this information about COVID-19 vaccines for children: “Iowans age 5 and up can receive only the Pfizer vaccine. Families should contact their health care provider, local public health department or pharmacy to schedule an appointment. Use our provider locator tool to connect to providers in their community.”

The website also has provider link for users to identify a site to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 3 p.m. Nov. 3, the website had not yet updated the 5 to 11 age group in an information page about myths and the importance of vaccination.

Nebraska

As of 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service’s website had not yet been updated to include children age 5 to 11. The website includes information about vaccines.

According to the website, walk-in appointments are available at many local health departments, clinics and pharmacies throughout the state. Individuals can also register for a vaccination through a state portal.

North Dakota

As of 3:45 p.m. Nov. 3, the North Dakota Department of Health website had not yet been updated to include children 5 to 11.