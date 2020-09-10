State’s new unemployment declines; Similar results in most neighboring states

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims in South Dakota declined by 94 claims for the week ending Sept. 5.

A total of 536 claims were processed for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. A total of 630 claims were filed in the prior week.

The latest number of continued state claims is 9,272 for the week ending Aug. 29, a decrease of 1,506 from the prior week’s total of 10,778, according to the S.D. DOLR. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Iowa had the largest decline in new claims in a five state region, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The state had 225 fewer claims for a total of 5,689 compared to 5,914 in the prior week.

Nebraska had only one less claim for a total of 2,460 claims for the week ending Sept. 5.

North Dakota and Minnesota both had increases. Claims increased by 960 in Minnesota to 11,255. Claims in North Dakota increased by 231 to 1,035.

Any increases in new claims are still lower than highs reached several months ago.