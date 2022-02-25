SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The individual portion of the 2022 South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament concluded Friday with Brandon Valley, Canton and Pierre bringing home the team titles.
You can view team and individual results below:
TEAM SCORES
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
G-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls
- 2nd Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish Girls
- 3rd Place – Sydney Uhrig of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 4th Place – Trinity Duran of Rapid City Stevens Girls
- 5th Place – Jett Yaggie of Yankton Girls
- 6th Place – Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche Girls
- 7th Place – Destinee Wagner of Harrisburg Girls
- 8th Place – Meredith Ramacher of Hot Springs Girls
1st Place Match
- Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 19-3, So. over Maraia Kruske (Spearfish Girls) 38-3, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 35-8, So. over Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 22-9, Fr. (Fall 3:41)
5th Place Match
- Jett Yaggie (Yankton Girls) 20-9, Fr. over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche Girls) 18-12, 7th. (Fall 0:50)
7th Place Match
- Destinee Wagner (Harrisburg Girls) 26-14, 7th. over Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs Girls) 18-17, Jr. (Fall 2:12)
G-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls
- 2nd Place – Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Girls
- 3rd Place – Brooklyn Baird of Sturgis Brown Girls
- 4th Place – Shea Irion of Spearfish Girls
- 5th Place – Sara Schroder of Canton Girls
- 6th Place – Aubrey Jensen of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 7th Place – Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central Girls
- 8th Place – Tavyn Valder of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls
1st Place Match
- Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 30-1, 8th. over Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 27-2, 8th. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis Brown Girls) 24-5, 8th. over Shea Irion (Spearfish Girls) 34-8, Fr. (DQ)
5th Place Match
- Sara Schroder (Canton Girls) 20-7, So. over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 19-12, 8th. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central Girls) 23-10, So. over Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 26-11, 8th. (Fall 0:38)
G-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg Girls
- 2nd Place – Mary Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley Girls
- 3rd Place – Riley Weisbeck of Brookings Girls
- 4th Place – Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley Girls
- 5th Place – Jumah DuKuly of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls
- 6th Place – Tahnie Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls
- 7th Place – Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central Girls
- 8th Place – Brookyln Brant of Sturgis Brown Girls
1st Place Match
- Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg Girls) 26-3, 8th. over Mary Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley Girls) 23-9, So. (Fall 2:52)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Weisbeck (Brookings Girls) 30-7, Sr. over Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley Girls) 16-9, 7th. (Fall 2:34)
5th Place Match
- Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 20-15, Fr. over Tahnie Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-7, 7th. (Fall 1:51)
7th Place Match
- Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central Girls) 29-14, Jr. over Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-10, So. (Dec 3-2)
G-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls
- 2nd Place – Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Girls
- 3rd Place – Htee Htoo of Huron Girls
- 4th Place – Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls
- 5th Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown Girls
- 6th Place – Hattie Baldwin of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 7th Place – Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley Girls
- 8th Place – Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids Girls
1st Place Match
- Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 37-4, Fr. over Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Girls) 25-9, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Htee Htoo (Huron Girls) 25-18, Jr. over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-9, 8th. (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown Girls) 28-8, So. over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 24-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37)
7th Place Match
- Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley Girls) 23-12, Sr. over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids Girls) 13-18, Fr. (Fall 2:08)
G-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) of Spearfish Girls
- 2nd Place – Gianna Stangeland of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 3rd Place – Alexis Bryant of West Central Girls
- 4th Place – Carly Ballinger of Canton Girls
- 5th Place – EhLer Klay of Huron Girls
- 6th Place – Riley Buus of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls
- 7th Place – Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls
- 8th Place – Reganne Miles of Iroquois/Doland Girls
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish Girls) 38-0, Jr. over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 37-4, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match
- Alexis Bryant (West Central Girls) 29-9, 8th. over Carly Ballinger (Canton Girls) 20-4, So. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- EhLer Klay (Huron Girls) 22-9, Jr. over Riley Buus (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
7th Place Match
- Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 23-16, 7th. over Reganne Miles (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
G-142
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kiana Shevling-Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls
- 2nd Place – Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls
- 3rd Place – Abbigail Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 4th Place – Alexis Fischer of Lennox Girls
- 5th Place – Kyla Logan of Iroquois/Doland Girls
- 6th Place – Kieonna Smith of Canton Girls
- 7th Place – Avalon Brenner of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls
- 8th Place – Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish Girls
1st Place Match
- Kiana Shevling-Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 11-3, Sr. over Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 22-4, Jr. (MD 16-5)
3rd Place Match
- Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 42-7, 7th. over Alexis Fischer (Lennox Girls) 27-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 24-10, Fr. over Kieonna Smith (Canton Girls) 24-10, So. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
- Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 21-18, Jr. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish Girls) 28-18, 8th. (Dec 7-0)
G-154
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood Girls
- 2nd Place – Annie Witt of Webster Area Girls
- 3rd Place – Maya Erickson of Brookings Girls
- 4th Place – Giada Scherich of Red Cloud Girls
- 5th Place – Ireland Templeton of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 6th Place – Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg Girls
- 7th Place – Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech Girls
- 8th Place – Natalia Long of Canton Girls
1st Place Match
- Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood Girls) 17-3, So. over Annie Witt (Webster Area Girls) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 1:12)
3rd Place Match
- Maya Erickson (Brookings Girls) 21-10, Jr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud Girls) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
- Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 29-9, Fr. over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg Girls) 13-20, 8th. (Dec 2-0)
7th Place Match
- Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech Girls) 10-3, Fr. over Natalia Long (Canton Girls) 12-18, 7th. (Dec 13-7)
G-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carlee Laubach of Canton Girls
- 2nd Place – Gia Miller of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 3rd Place – Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg Girls
- 4th Place – Emalee Larson of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 5th Place – Kennedy Niedan of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls
- 6th Place – Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley Girls
- 7th Place – Stephanie Halouska of Lennox Girls
- 8th Place – Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley Girls
1st Place Match
- Carlee Laubach (Canton Girls) 34-0, Jr. over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 16-6, So. (Fall 1:49)
3rd Place Match
- Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg Girls) 15-8, Jr. over Emalee Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 27-18, So. (Fall 3:40)
5th Place Match
- Kennedy Niedan (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 15-8, Sr. over Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley Girls) 18-9, So. (Fall 2:15)
7th Place Match
- Stephanie Halouska (Lennox Girls) 9-12, Sr. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley Girls) 5-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
G-190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Zoe Adam of Canton Girls
- 2nd Place – Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls
- 3rd Place – Maizy Mathis of Brookings Girls
- 4th Place – Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 5th Place – Brianna Johnson of Tea Area Girls
- 6th Place – Lauren Petersen of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 7th Place – Saige Heath of Sully Buttes Girls
1st Place Match
- Zoe Adam (Canton Girls) 21-5, Jr. over Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 19-2, So. (Fall 5:16)
3rd Place Match
- Maizy Mathis (Brookings Girls) 17-9, So. over Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Brianna Johnson (Tea Area Girls) 13-18, So. over Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-14, Jr. (Fall 4:23)
7th Place Match
- Saige Heath (Sully Buttes Girls) 11-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
G-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ciara McFarling of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 2nd Place – Kiara King of Canton Girls
- 3rd Place – Hope Orr of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 4th Place – Destiny Triplet of Douglas Girls
- 5th Place – Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls
- 6th Place – Kaylee Miller of Lakota Tech Girls
- 7th Place – Autum Gauer of Aberdeen Central Girls
- 8th Place – Allison Foote of West Central Girls
1st Place Match
- Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 32-2, Fr. over Kiara King (Canton Girls) 22-9, So. (Fall 3:07)
3rd Place Match
- Hope Orr (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 17-9, Jr. over Destiny Triplet (Douglas Girls) 9-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
5th Place Match
- Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 11-6, So. over Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech Girls) 7-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Autum Gauer (Aberdeen Central Girls) 16-17, Jr. over Allison Foote (West Central Girls) 11-11, So. (Fall 2:07)
B-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 3rd Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield
- 4th Place – Tray Weiss of Custer
- 5th Place – Conner Giedd of Howard
- 6th Place – Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 7th Place – Tukker Boe of Philip Area
- 8th Place – Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 48-5, Fr. over Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 41-9, So. (UTB 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Risetter (Redfield ) 45-4, Jr. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 44-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Conner Giedd (Howard) 36-5, 7th. over Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-15, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Tukker Boe (Philip Area) 36-12, So. over Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-20, 7th. (MD 13-3)
B-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
- 4th Place – Riley Scott of Custer
- 5th Place – Teagan Herrick of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 6th Place – Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston
- 7th Place – Gavin Risse of Bennett County
- 8th Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 44-1, So. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-7, Fr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 41-7, 8th. over Riley Scott (Custer) 49-11, 8th. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Teagan Herrick (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-9, So. over Kaden Holzbauer (Parkston) 40-10, Fr. (SV-1 10-5)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 42-12, Fr. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 32-10, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
B-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County
- 2nd Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 3rd Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place – Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
- 5th Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton
- 6th Place – Tate Miller of Howard
- 7th Place – Cade Martian of Harding Co
- 8th Place – Teague Granum of Canton
1st Place Match
- Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 38-11, Jr. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 48-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 41-6, So. over Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 40-4, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Ian Metz (Sisseton) 26-5, Fr. over Tate Miller (Howard) 36-9, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Cade Martian (Harding Co) 40-14, Sr. over Teague Granum (Canton) 28-12, Fr. (Dec 1-0)
B-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place – Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area
- 3rd Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area
- 4th Place – Landon Woodward of Custer
- 5th Place – Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place – Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 7th Place – Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 8th Place – Wyatt Anderson of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 35-4, So. over Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 35-4, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 34-11, Fr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 32-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 31-15, 8th. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 43-5, Sr. (Fall 5:53)
7th Place Match
- Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-12, So. over Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 36-19, 8th. (Dec 4-2)
B-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
- 2nd Place – Kale Ask of Canton
- 3rd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 4th Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co
- 5th Place – Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area
- 6th Place – Tanner Frickson of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
- 7th Place – Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
- 8th Place – Jaxon Quail of Deuel
1st Place Match
- Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 46-1, Jr. over Kale Ask (Canton) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match
- Jhett Breen (Wagner) 39-7, So. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 42-7, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 36-6, Sr. over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 36-10, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 32-19, 8th. over Jaxon Quail (Deuel) 45-18, So. (Dec 4-0)
B-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cael Larson of Webster Area
- 2nd Place – Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Andy Meyer of Canton
- 4th Place – Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
- 5th Place – Shilo Mowry of Lyman
- 6th Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 7th Place – Braden Weiss of Custer
- 8th Place – Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
1st Place Match
- Cael Larson (Webster Area) 47-2, Sr. over Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Andy Meyer (Canton) 47-3, Sr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 34-10, So. (Fall 2:41)
5th Place Match
- Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 45-17, Sr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 1:50)
7th Place Match
- Braden Weiss (Custer) 33-16, Sr. over Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 35-14, Jr. (M. For.)
B-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner
- 5th Place – Mason Whitley of Redfield
- 6th Place – Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 7th Place – Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area
- 8th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area
1st Place Match
- Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 54-0, Sr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-4, So. (MD 15-6)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-12, Jr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 39-13, So. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Mason Whitley (Redfield ) 41-14, Jr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 41-10, Fr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 10-4, So. (M. For.)
B-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 3rd Place – Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place – Tance Wagner of Lyman
- 5th Place – Luke Richardson of Canton
- 6th Place – Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake
- 7th Place – Griffin Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 8th Place – Tathan Headrick of Flandreau
1st Place Match
- Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 43-6, Sr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-9, Fr. over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 53-7, Jr. (UTB 1-1)
5th Place Match
- Luke Richardson (Canton) 35-7, Sr. over Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Griffin Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 38-9, Sr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 36-15, Sr. (MD 10-1)
B-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Mason Fey of Redfield
- 2nd Place – John Callies of Howard
- 3rd Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area
- 4th Place – Jonathan Lewis of Custer
- 5th Place – Lucas Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 6th Place – Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 7th Place – Turner Nicholson of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 8th Place – Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley
1st Place Match
- Mason Fey (Redfield ) 47-4, Sr. over John Callies (Howard) 47-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Orel (Winner Area) 45-1, Jr. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 40-10, Fr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 46-15, So. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Turner Nicholson (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-13, Sr. over Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
B-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 3rd Place – Parker Noem of Custer
- 4th Place – Lucas Kannegieter of Clark/Willow Lake
- 5th Place – Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place – Levi Stover of Stanley County
- 7th Place – Noah Mahoney of Parkston
- 8th Place – Joe Hornick of Sioux Valley
1st Place Match
- Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 28-0, So. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 41-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Parker Noem (Custer) 41-9, So. over Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-3, Jr. over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 34-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 35-13, Sr. over Joe Hornick (Sioux Valley) 41-8, Sr. (Fall 2:27)
B-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 2nd Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area
- 3rd Place – Corbin Schwartz of Redfield
- 4th Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 5th Place – Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place – Charlie Patten of Parker
- 7th Place – Josh Merkle of Canton
- 8th Place – Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory
1st Place Match
- Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 46-2, Jr. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Corbin Schwartz (Redfield ) 46-2, Sr. over Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 44-12, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-10, Jr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 40-11, Jr. (Fall 2:36)
7th Place Match
- Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-14, Jr. over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
B-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 2nd Place – Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 4th Place – Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory
- 5th Place – Charley Pravecek of Winner Area
- 6th Place – Nolan Dvorak of Wagner
- 7th Place – Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place – Nate Kersting of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 42-2, Jr. over Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 47-4, So. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 31-12, Sr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 26-19, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
- Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-14, So. over Nate Kersting (Kingsbury Co) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 4:20)
B-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton
- 2nd Place – Levi Wieman of Parker
- 3rd Place – Caleb McGregor of Webster Area
- 4th Place – Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
- 5th Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
- 6th Place – Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
- 7th Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
- 8th Place – Tanner Davis of Hill City
1st Place Match
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 44-4, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 45-9, So. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb McGregor (Webster Area) 39-4, Sr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 18-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 27-11, Jr. over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 29-12, So. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 41-8, Jr. over Tanner Davis (Hill City) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 4:07)
B-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 2nd Place – Grady Fey of Redfield
- 3rd Place – Brennan Leines of Wagner
- 4th Place – Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 5th Place – Chase Reed of Flandreau
- 6th Place – Lane Krueger of Groton Area
- 7th Place – Avery Nichols of Clark/Willow Lake
- 8th Place – Isaac Suter of Canton
1st Place Match
- Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 43-0, Sr. over Grady Fey (Redfield ) 38-5, So. (Fall 2:41)
3rd Place Match
- Brennan Leines (Wagner) 33-10, Sr. over Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 36-12, Sr. (Fall 3:34)
5th Place Match
- Chase Reed (Flandreau) 42-12, Sr. over Lane Krueger (Groton Area) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match
- Avery Nichols (Clark/Willow Lake) 12-7, Sr. over Isaac Suter (Canton) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
A-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Corbin Zent of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place – Alex Oedekoven of Pierre
- 4th Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Karson Vessells of West Central
- 7th Place – Aidan Wells of Sf Jefferson
- 8th Place – Ryan Tschetter of RC Central
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-4, So. over Corbin Zent (RC Stevens) 39-8, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) 43-9, 8th. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 39-16, 8th. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 38-10, So. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 40-14, 7th. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Aidan Wells (Sf Jefferson) 50-11, Fr. over Ryan Tschetter (RC Central) 28-22, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Riley Schmidt of RC Central
- 4th Place – Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place – Emory Johnson of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Orlando Whiting of West Central
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 47-0, So. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-4, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Schmidt (RC Central) 34-11, Jr. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 36-16, So. (Fall 0:46)
5th Place Match
- Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 41-10, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 33-16, Fr. (Fall 4:50)
7th Place Match
- Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 32-22, So. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 29-16, Fr. (Fall 2:24)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place – Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Braden Le of Watertown
- 5th Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
- 6th Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 7th Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Logan Brown of RC Central
1st Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 44-1, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 42-9, Jr. over Braden Le (Watertown) 38-20, Jr. (Dec 12-10)
5th Place Match
- Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 39-10, So. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 24-8, So. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 23-12, Jr. over Logan Brown (RC Central) 36-21, So. (Dec 6-4)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Logan Graf of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
- 5th Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 6th Place – Nate Williams of Pierre
- 7th Place – Dominic Santiago of Chamberlain
- 8th Place – Bentley Williams of Sf Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 48-1, Sr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 30-9, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-15, Fr. over Nate Williams (Pierre) 36-20, Sr. (MD 10-0)
7th Place Match
- Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 33-13, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 44-18, So. (Dec 4-1)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Moses Gross of Huron
- 2nd Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Caleb Richter of RC Stevens
- 5th Place – Tristan Spencer of Pierre
- 6th Place – Weston Everson of Watertown
- 7th Place – Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell
1st Place Match
- Moses Gross (Huron) 37-3, Fr. over Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 21-4, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 45-2, Sr. over Caleb Richter (RC Stevens) 26-9, So. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 33-15, So. over Weston Everson (Watertown) 29-19, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 29-15, Sr. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Blake Judson of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
- 4th Place – Carson Hansmann of Watertown
- 5th Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 6th Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Kale Crowser of Douglas
- 8th Place – Isaac Henry of Madison
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 48-0, Jr. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 42-7, Jr. over Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 50-6, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 27-15, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
7th Place Match
- Kale Crowser (Douglas) 31-10, Fr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 2nd Place – Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
- 3rd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Hayden Shaffer of Pierre
- 7th Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 8th Place – Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 37-2, Jr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 34-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)
3rd Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 33-9, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 38-6, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 37-14, So. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 11-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)
7th Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 47-12, Fr. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 21-17, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Corter Doney of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 4th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
- 5th Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 6th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 7th Place – Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place – Braden Temple of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 30-9, Jr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 28-11, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Ian Johnson (Watertown) 40-18, Jr. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 40-6, Sr. (Fall 0:33)
5th Place Match
- Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 44-14, Fr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
7th Place Match
- Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 24-18, Sr. over Braden Temple (Sturgis) 24-23, Sr. (Fall 0:23)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Benson of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place – Landin Winter of RC Central
- 3rd Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 4th Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank
- 5th Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown
- 6th Place – Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
- 7th Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Payton Dewitt of Douglas
1st Place Match
- Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 43-5, Sr. over Landin Winter (RC Central) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 33-4, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 34-19, Jr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 4:33)
7th Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 46-10, So. over Payton Dewitt (Douglas) 25-12, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Tae Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
- 4th Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Chet Carda of West Central
- 6th Place – Carson Holt of O`Gorman
- 7th Place – Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre
- 8th Place – Graydon Bakke of RC Central
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 44-1, Jr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 44-12, Sr. (Fall 3:12)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 31-5, Sr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Chet Carda (West Central) 35-16, So. over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 34-16, So. over Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 34-16, Jr. (MD 11-2)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
- 3rd Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Chance Carda of Pierre
- 5th Place – Mac Young of Watertown
- 6th Place – Tanner VanScoy of RC Stevens
- 7th Place – Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 8th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of Sf Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 48-5, Sr. over Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 27-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 43-13, Sr. over Chance Carda (Pierre) 31-19, So. (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
- Mac Young (Watertown) 39-7, Sr. over Tanner VanScoy (RC Stevens) 39-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
- Israel Caldron (Brookings) 25-14, Jr. over Bryce Kwiecinski (Sf Lincoln) 44-21, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
- 3rd Place – Jaxon Morrison of RC Central
- 4th Place – Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis
- 5th Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 7th Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre
- 8th Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 41-3, Sr. over Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Morrison (RC Central) 45-22, Jr. over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 41-8, So. (TB-1 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 30-7, Jr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 39-11, So. (Fall 3:33)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 29-19, Jr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 33-11, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Draven Bau of Watertown
- 5th Place – Abraham Myers of Sf Washington
- 6th Place – Rocky Wiedman of Todd County
- 7th Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis
- 8th Place – Samson Flakus of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 35-0, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 46-5, Sr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
- Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 29-7, Sr. over Draven Bau (Watertown) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sf Washington) 39-16, Jr. over Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 35-11, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 39-13, So. over Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 27-24, So. (Dec 7-2)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Beau Foote of Mitchell
- 3rd Place – Micah Hach of Watertown
- 4th Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Joshua Rydberg of Pierre
- 7th Place – Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain
- 8th Place – Colton Lauen of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 48-0, So. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 33-3, Sr. (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
- Micah Hach (Watertown) 39-14, Fr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 29-11, Sr. over Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 31-13, Jr. (TB-1 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 31-7, So. over Colton Lauen (RC Stevens) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 0:54)