SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The individual portion of the 2022 South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament concluded Friday with Brandon Valley, Canton and Pierre bringing home the team titles.

You can view team and individual results below:

TEAM SCORES

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

G-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls

2nd Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish Girls

3rd Place – Sydney Uhrig of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

4th Place – Trinity Duran of Rapid City Stevens Girls

5th Place – Jett Yaggie of Yankton Girls

6th Place – Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche Girls

7th Place – Destinee Wagner of Harrisburg Girls

8th Place – Meredith Ramacher of Hot Springs Girls

1st Place Match

Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 19-3, So. over Maraia Kruske (Spearfish Girls) 38-3, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 35-8, So. over Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 22-9, Fr. (Fall 3:41)

5th Place Match

Jett Yaggie (Yankton Girls) 20-9, Fr. over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche Girls) 18-12, 7th. (Fall 0:50)

7th Place Match

Destinee Wagner (Harrisburg Girls) 26-14, 7th. over Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs Girls) 18-17, Jr. (Fall 2:12)

G-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls

2nd Place – Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Girls

3rd Place – Brooklyn Baird of Sturgis Brown Girls

4th Place – Shea Irion of Spearfish Girls

5th Place – Sara Schroder of Canton Girls

6th Place – Aubrey Jensen of Viborg-Hurley Girls

7th Place – Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central Girls

8th Place – Tavyn Valder of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls

1st Place Match

Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 30-1, 8th. over Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 27-2, 8th. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis Brown Girls) 24-5, 8th. over Shea Irion (Spearfish Girls) 34-8, Fr. (DQ)

5th Place Match

Sara Schroder (Canton Girls) 20-7, So. over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 19-12, 8th. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central Girls) 23-10, So. over Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 26-11, 8th. (Fall 0:38)

G-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg Girls

2nd Place – Mary Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley Girls

3rd Place – Riley Weisbeck of Brookings Girls

4th Place – Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley Girls

5th Place – Jumah DuKuly of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls

6th Place – Tahnie Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls

7th Place – Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central Girls

8th Place – Brookyln Brant of Sturgis Brown Girls

1st Place Match

Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg Girls) 26-3, 8th. over Mary Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley Girls) 23-9, So. (Fall 2:52)

3rd Place Match

Riley Weisbeck (Brookings Girls) 30-7, Sr. over Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley Girls) 16-9, 7th. (Fall 2:34)

5th Place Match

Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 20-15, Fr. over Tahnie Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-7, 7th. (Fall 1:51)

7th Place Match

Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central Girls) 29-14, Jr. over Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-10, So. (Dec 3-2)

G-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls

2nd Place – Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Girls

3rd Place – Htee Htoo of Huron Girls

4th Place – Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls

5th Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown Girls

6th Place – Hattie Baldwin of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

7th Place – Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley Girls

8th Place – Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids Girls

1st Place Match

Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 37-4, Fr. over Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Girls) 25-9, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Htee Htoo (Huron Girls) 25-18, Jr. over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-9, 8th. (Fall 0:44)

5th Place Match

Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown Girls) 28-8, So. over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 24-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37)

7th Place Match

Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley Girls) 23-12, Sr. over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids Girls) 13-18, Fr. (Fall 2:08)

G-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) of Spearfish Girls

2nd Place – Gianna Stangeland of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

3rd Place – Alexis Bryant of West Central Girls

4th Place – Carly Ballinger of Canton Girls

5th Place – EhLer Klay of Huron Girls

6th Place – Riley Buus of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls

7th Place – Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls

8th Place – Reganne Miles of Iroquois/Doland Girls

1st Place Match

Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish Girls) 38-0, Jr. over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 37-4, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

3rd Place Match

Alexis Bryant (West Central Girls) 29-9, 8th. over Carly Ballinger (Canton Girls) 20-4, So. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

EhLer Klay (Huron Girls) 22-9, Jr. over Riley Buus (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

7th Place Match

Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 23-16, 7th. over Reganne Miles (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 2:53)

G-142

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kiana Shevling-Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls

2nd Place – Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls

3rd Place – Abbigail Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

4th Place – Alexis Fischer of Lennox Girls

5th Place – Kyla Logan of Iroquois/Doland Girls

6th Place – Kieonna Smith of Canton Girls

7th Place – Avalon Brenner of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls

8th Place – Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish Girls

1st Place Match

Kiana Shevling-Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 11-3, Sr. over Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 22-4, Jr. (MD 16-5)

3rd Place Match

Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 42-7, 7th. over Alexis Fischer (Lennox Girls) 27-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 24-10, Fr. over Kieonna Smith (Canton Girls) 24-10, So. (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match

Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 21-18, Jr. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish Girls) 28-18, 8th. (Dec 7-0)

G-154

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood Girls

2nd Place – Annie Witt of Webster Area Girls

3rd Place – Maya Erickson of Brookings Girls

4th Place – Giada Scherich of Red Cloud Girls

5th Place – Ireland Templeton of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

6th Place – Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg Girls

7th Place – Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech Girls

8th Place – Natalia Long of Canton Girls

1st Place Match

Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood Girls) 17-3, So. over Annie Witt (Webster Area Girls) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 1:12)

3rd Place Match

Maya Erickson (Brookings Girls) 21-10, Jr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud Girls) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match

Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 29-9, Fr. over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg Girls) 13-20, 8th. (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match

Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech Girls) 10-3, Fr. over Natalia Long (Canton Girls) 12-18, 7th. (Dec 13-7)

G-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carlee Laubach of Canton Girls

2nd Place – Gia Miller of Viborg-Hurley Girls

3rd Place – Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg Girls

4th Place – Emalee Larson of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

5th Place – Kennedy Niedan of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls

6th Place – Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley Girls

7th Place – Stephanie Halouska of Lennox Girls

8th Place – Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley Girls

1st Place Match

Carlee Laubach (Canton Girls) 34-0, Jr. over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 16-6, So. (Fall 1:49)

3rd Place Match

Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg Girls) 15-8, Jr. over Emalee Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 27-18, So. (Fall 3:40)

5th Place Match

Kennedy Niedan (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 15-8, Sr. over Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley Girls) 18-9, So. (Fall 2:15)

7th Place Match

Stephanie Halouska (Lennox Girls) 9-12, Sr. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley Girls) 5-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

G-190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zoe Adam of Canton Girls

2nd Place – Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls

3rd Place – Maizy Mathis of Brookings Girls

4th Place – Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

5th Place – Brianna Johnson of Tea Area Girls

6th Place – Lauren Petersen of Viborg-Hurley Girls

7th Place – Saige Heath of Sully Buttes Girls

1st Place Match

Zoe Adam (Canton Girls) 21-5, Jr. over Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 19-2, So. (Fall 5:16)

3rd Place Match

Maizy Mathis (Brookings Girls) 17-9, So. over Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Brianna Johnson (Tea Area Girls) 13-18, So. over Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-14, Jr. (Fall 4:23)

7th Place Match

Saige Heath (Sully Buttes Girls) 11-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

G-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ciara McFarling of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

2nd Place – Kiara King of Canton Girls

3rd Place – Hope Orr of Viborg-Hurley Girls

4th Place – Destiny Triplet of Douglas Girls

5th Place – Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls

6th Place – Kaylee Miller of Lakota Tech Girls

7th Place – Autum Gauer of Aberdeen Central Girls

8th Place – Allison Foote of West Central Girls

1st Place Match

Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 32-2, Fr. over Kiara King (Canton Girls) 22-9, So. (Fall 3:07)

3rd Place Match

Hope Orr (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 17-9, Jr. over Destiny Triplet (Douglas Girls) 9-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43)

5th Place Match

Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 11-6, So. over Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech Girls) 7-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Autum Gauer (Aberdeen Central Girls) 16-17, Jr. over Allison Foote (West Central Girls) 11-11, So. (Fall 2:07)

B-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner

3rd Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield

4th Place – Tray Weiss of Custer

5th Place – Conner Giedd of Howard

6th Place – Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

7th Place – Tukker Boe of Philip Area

8th Place – Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 48-5, Fr. over Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 41-9, So. (UTB 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Brady Risetter (Redfield ) 45-4, Jr. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 44-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Conner Giedd (Howard) 36-5, 7th. over Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-15, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match

Tukker Boe (Philip Area) 36-12, So. over Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-20, 7th. (MD 13-3)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area

2nd Place – Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton

4th Place – Riley Scott of Custer

5th Place – Teagan Herrick of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

6th Place – Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston

7th Place – Gavin Risse of Bennett County

8th Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 44-1, So. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-7, Fr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 41-7, 8th. over Riley Scott (Custer) 49-11, 8th. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Teagan Herrick (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-9, So. over Kaden Holzbauer (Parkston) 40-10, Fr. (SV-1 10-5)

7th Place Match

Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 42-12, Fr. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 32-10, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County

2nd Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

3rd Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place – Kipp Cordes of Philip Area

5th Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton

6th Place – Tate Miller of Howard

7th Place – Cade Martian of Harding Co

8th Place – Teague Granum of Canton

1st Place Match

Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 38-11, Jr. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 48-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 41-6, So. over Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 40-4, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

Ian Metz (Sisseton) 26-5, Fr. over Tate Miller (Howard) 36-9, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match

Cade Martian (Harding Co) 40-14, Sr. over Teague Granum (Canton) 28-12, Fr. (Dec 1-0)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ayson Rice of Canton

2nd Place – Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area

3rd Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area

4th Place – Landon Woodward of Custer

5th Place – Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley

6th Place – Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

7th Place – Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

8th Place – Wyatt Anderson of Parkston

1st Place Match

Ayson Rice (Canton) 35-4, So. over Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 35-4, Sr. (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match

Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 34-11, Fr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 32-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 31-15, 8th. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 43-5, Sr. (Fall 5:53)

7th Place Match

Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-12, So. over Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 36-19, 8th. (Dec 4-2)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory

2nd Place – Kale Ask of Canton

3rd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner

4th Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co

5th Place – Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area

6th Place – Tanner Frickson of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle

7th Place – Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman

8th Place – Jaxon Quail of Deuel

1st Place Match

Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 46-1, Jr. over Kale Ask (Canton) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 12-5)

3rd Place Match

Jhett Breen (Wagner) 39-7, So. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 42-7, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 36-6, Sr. over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 36-10, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 32-19, 8th. over Jaxon Quail (Deuel) 45-18, So. (Dec 4-0)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cael Larson of Webster Area

2nd Place – Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Andy Meyer of Canton

4th Place – Ryker Peterson of Philip Area

5th Place – Shilo Mowry of Lyman

6th Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington

7th Place – Braden Weiss of Custer

8th Place – Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

1st Place Match

Cael Larson (Webster Area) 47-2, Sr. over Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Andy Meyer (Canton) 47-3, Sr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 34-10, So. (Fall 2:41)

5th Place Match

Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 45-17, Sr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 1:50)

7th Place Match

Braden Weiss (Custer) 33-16, Sr. over Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 35-14, Jr. (M. For.)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area

2nd Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner

5th Place – Mason Whitley of Redfield

6th Place – Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson

7th Place – Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area

8th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area

1st Place Match

Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 54-0, Sr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-4, So. (MD 15-6)

3rd Place Match

Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-12, Jr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 39-13, So. (SV-1 6-4)

5th Place Match

Mason Whitley (Redfield ) 41-14, Jr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 41-10, Fr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 10-4, So. (M. For.)

B-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston

3rd Place – Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Tance Wagner of Lyman

5th Place – Luke Richardson of Canton

6th Place – Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake

7th Place – Griffin Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

8th Place – Tathan Headrick of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 43-6, Sr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-9, Fr. over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 53-7, Jr. (UTB 1-1)

5th Place Match

Luke Richardson (Canton) 35-7, Sr. over Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match

Griffin Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 38-9, Sr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 36-15, Sr. (MD 10-1)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mason Fey of Redfield

2nd Place – John Callies of Howard

3rd Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area

4th Place – Jonathan Lewis of Custer

5th Place – Lucas Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

6th Place – Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

7th Place – Turner Nicholson of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

8th Place – Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

Mason Fey (Redfield ) 47-4, Sr. over John Callies (Howard) 47-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

Riley Orel (Winner Area) 45-1, Jr. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 40-10, Fr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 46-15, So. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

Turner Nicholson (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-13, Sr. over Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington

3rd Place – Parker Noem of Custer

4th Place – Lucas Kannegieter of Clark/Willow Lake

5th Place – Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place – Levi Stover of Stanley County

7th Place – Noah Mahoney of Parkston

8th Place – Joe Hornick of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 28-0, So. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 41-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Parker Noem (Custer) 41-9, So. over Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-3, Jr. over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 34-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 35-13, Sr. over Joe Hornick (Sioux Valley) 41-8, Sr. (Fall 2:27)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

2nd Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area

3rd Place – Corbin Schwartz of Redfield

4th Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

5th Place – Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place – Charlie Patten of Parker

7th Place – Josh Merkle of Canton

8th Place – Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 46-2, Jr. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Corbin Schwartz (Redfield ) 46-2, Sr. over Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 44-12, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-10, Jr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 40-11, Jr. (Fall 2:36)

7th Place Match

Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-14, Jr. over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner Meyers of Canton

2nd Place – Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs

4th Place – Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory

5th Place – Charley Pravecek of Winner Area

6th Place – Nolan Dvorak of Wagner

7th Place – Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

8th Place – Nate Kersting of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

Tanner Meyers (Canton) 42-2, Jr. over Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 47-4, So. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 31-12, Sr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 26-19, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match

Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-14, So. over Nate Kersting (Kingsbury Co) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 4:20)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton

2nd Place – Levi Wieman of Parker

3rd Place – Caleb McGregor of Webster Area

4th Place – Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area

5th Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place – Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley

7th Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding Co

8th Place – Tanner Davis of Hill City

1st Place Match

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 44-4, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 45-9, So. (MD 13-3)

3rd Place Match

Caleb McGregor (Webster Area) 39-4, Sr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 18-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 27-11, Jr. over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 29-12, So. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 41-8, Jr. over Tanner Davis (Hill City) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 4:07)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington

2nd Place – Grady Fey of Redfield

3rd Place – Brennan Leines of Wagner

4th Place – Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

5th Place – Chase Reed of Flandreau

6th Place – Lane Krueger of Groton Area

7th Place – Avery Nichols of Clark/Willow Lake

8th Place – Isaac Suter of Canton

1st Place Match

Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 43-0, Sr. over Grady Fey (Redfield ) 38-5, So. (Fall 2:41)

3rd Place Match

Brennan Leines (Wagner) 33-10, Sr. over Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 36-12, Sr. (Fall 3:34)

5th Place Match

Chase Reed (Flandreau) 42-12, Sr. over Lane Krueger (Groton Area) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

7th Place Match

Avery Nichols (Clark/Willow Lake) 12-7, Sr. over Isaac Suter (Canton) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

A-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Corbin Zent of RC Stevens

3rd Place – Alex Oedekoven of Pierre

4th Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area

5th Place – Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg

6th Place – Karson Vessells of West Central

7th Place – Aidan Wells of Sf Jefferson

8th Place – Ryan Tschetter of RC Central

1st Place Match

Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-4, So. over Corbin Zent (RC Stevens) 39-8, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) 43-9, 8th. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 39-16, 8th. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 38-10, So. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 40-14, 7th. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

Aidan Wells (Sf Jefferson) 50-11, Fr. over Ryan Tschetter (RC Central) 28-22, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

A-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown

2nd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion

3rd Place – Riley Schmidt of RC Central

4th Place – Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area

5th Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis

6th Place – Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley

7th Place – Emory Johnson of Harrisburg

8th Place – Orlando Whiting of West Central

1st Place Match

Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 47-0, So. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-4, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Riley Schmidt (RC Central) 34-11, Jr. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 36-16, So. (Fall 0:46)

5th Place Match

Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 41-10, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 33-16, Fr. (Fall 4:50)

7th Place Match

Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 32-22, So. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 29-16, Fr. (Fall 2:24)

A-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area

2nd Place – Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens

3rd Place – Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Braden Le of Watertown

5th Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central

6th Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings

7th Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg

8th Place – Logan Brown of RC Central

1st Place Match

Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 44-1, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 42-9, Jr. over Braden Le (Watertown) 38-20, Jr. (Dec 12-10)

5th Place Match

Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 39-10, So. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 24-8, So. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 23-12, Jr. over Logan Brown (RC Central) 36-21, So. (Dec 6-4)

A-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Logan Graf of RC Stevens

2nd Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis

4th Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central

5th Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion

6th Place – Nate Williams of Pierre

7th Place – Dominic Santiago of Chamberlain

8th Place – Bentley Williams of Sf Lincoln

1st Place Match

Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 48-1, Sr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 30-9, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-15, Fr. over Nate Williams (Pierre) 36-20, Sr. (MD 10-0)

7th Place Match

Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 33-13, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 44-18, So. (Dec 4-1)

A-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Moses Gross of Huron

2nd Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis

4th Place – Caleb Richter of RC Stevens

5th Place – Tristan Spencer of Pierre

6th Place – Weston Everson of Watertown

7th Place – Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg

8th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Moses Gross (Huron) 37-3, Fr. over Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 21-4, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 45-2, Sr. over Caleb Richter (RC Stevens) 26-9, So. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 33-15, So. over Weston Everson (Watertown) 29-19, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 29-15, Sr. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

A-138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Blake Judson of Pierre

3rd Place – Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche

4th Place – Carson Hansmann of Watertown

5th Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

6th Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg

7th Place – Kale Crowser of Douglas

8th Place – Isaac Henry of Madison

1st Place Match

Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 48-0, Jr. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 42-7, Jr. over Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match

Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 50-6, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 27-15, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

7th Place Match

Kale Crowser (Douglas) 31-10, Fr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

A-145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell

2nd Place – Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish

3rd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

4th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley

6th Place – Hayden Shaffer of Pierre

7th Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman

8th Place – Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis

1st Place Match

Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 37-2, Jr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 34-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)

3rd Place Match

Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 33-9, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 38-6, Sr. (Fall 3:52)

5th Place Match

Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 37-14, So. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 11-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)

7th Place Match

Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 47-12, Fr. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 21-17, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

A-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Corter Doney of RC Stevens

2nd Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre

3rd Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown

4th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

5th Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area

6th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central

7th Place – Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley

8th Place – Braden Temple of Sturgis

1st Place Match

Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 30-9, Jr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 28-11, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Ian Johnson (Watertown) 40-18, Jr. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 40-6, Sr. (Fall 0:33)

5th Place Match

Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 44-14, Fr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

7th Place Match

Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 24-18, Sr. over Braden Temple (Sturgis) 24-23, Sr. (Fall 0:23)

A-160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Benson of RC Stevens

2nd Place – Landin Winter of RC Central

3rd Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings

4th Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank

5th Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown

6th Place – Weston Mason of Dell Rapids

7th Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg

8th Place – Payton Dewitt of Douglas

1st Place Match

Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 43-5, Sr. over Landin Winter (RC Central) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 33-4, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 34-19, Jr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 4:33)

7th Place Match

Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 46-10, So. over Payton Dewitt (Douglas) 25-12, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

A-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis

2nd Place – Tae Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln

3rd Place – Jaxon Bowes of Brookings

4th Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Chet Carda of West Central

6th Place – Carson Holt of O`Gorman

7th Place – Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre

8th Place – Graydon Bakke of RC Central

1st Place Match

Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 44-1, Jr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 44-12, Sr. (Fall 3:12)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 31-5, Sr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Chet Carda (West Central) 35-16, So. over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 34-16, So. over Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 34-16, Jr. (MD 11-2)

A-182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell

3rd Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Chance Carda of Pierre

5th Place – Mac Young of Watertown

6th Place – Tanner VanScoy of RC Stevens

7th Place – Israel Caldron of Brookings

8th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of Sf Lincoln

1st Place Match

Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 48-5, Sr. over Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 27-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 43-13, Sr. over Chance Carda (Pierre) 31-19, So. (Dec 10-5)

5th Place Match

Mac Young (Watertown) 39-7, Sr. over Tanner VanScoy (RC Stevens) 39-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

Israel Caldron (Brookings) 25-14, Jr. over Bryce Kwiecinski (Sf Lincoln) 44-21, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

A-195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain

3rd Place – Jaxon Morrison of RC Central

4th Place – Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis

5th Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg

6th Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown

7th Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre

8th Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox

1st Place Match

Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 41-3, Sr. over Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Morrison (RC Central) 45-22, Jr. over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 41-8, So. (TB-1 4-3)

5th Place Match

Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 30-7, Jr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 39-11, So. (Fall 3:33)

7th Place Match

Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 29-19, Jr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 33-11, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

A-220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings

2nd Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Owen Warren of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Draven Bau of Watertown

5th Place – Abraham Myers of Sf Washington

6th Place – Rocky Wiedman of Todd County

7th Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis

8th Place – Samson Flakus of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 35-0, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 46-5, Sr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 29-7, Sr. over Draven Bau (Watertown) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Abraham Myers (Sf Washington) 39-16, Jr. over Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 35-11, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match

Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 39-13, So. over Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 27-24, So. (Dec 7-2)

A-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Beau Foote of Mitchell

3rd Place – Micah Hach of Watertown

4th Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion

5th Place – Josh Larsen of Harrisburg

6th Place – Joshua Rydberg of Pierre

7th Place – Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain

8th Place – Colton Lauen of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 48-0, So. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 33-3, Sr. (Fall 3:00)

3rd Place Match

Micah Hach (Watertown) 39-14, Fr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 29-11, Sr. over Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 31-13, Jr. (TB-1 5-3)

7th Place Match