State Volleyball: Semifinal Round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve games were played across eastern South Dakota on Thursday (Nov. 19) and twelve combined teams have advanced to the semifinal round of state volleyball in the three classes.

Below is a look at all three classes as they enter semifinal Friday:

Class AA

Courtesy: SDHSAA

Class AA saw only one upset in the opening round of the state volleyball tournament.

The lone upset went to the seventh seed Sioux Falls Roosevelt who earned a 3-2 match victory over second seeded and defending state champions Watertown.

The defending state runner-up and top seed O’Gorman was given a tough contest as Harrisburg took them to five sets. However, the undefeated Lady Knights earned a 15-12 win in the fifth set to advance to the semi-finals.

Final Set 5, Class AA:@OG_Volleyball 15 @tigervb2014 12.

OG advances to the semi finals. Harrisburg was very good, but OG avoids the upset. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 19, 2020

Fourth seeded Sioux Falls Washington won their match over Aberdeen Central in four sets, though the Golden Eagles made every set close.

And Washington advances as they win set 4 25-23 and the match 3-1 over Aberdeen Central. Warriors will face O’Gorman in the semifinals tomorrow night @KELOSports — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 19, 2020

Huron, who entered the state tournament as the three seed, advanced to the state semi-finals with a 3-0, set sweep over Brandon Valley.

On Friday, #1 O’Gorman will meet #4 Washington in a rematch of a contest that was played twice already this season.

When the two teams met in September, the Knights swept the Warriors, however, in their second meeting just 24 days ago, the match went down to five sets with O’Gorman prevailing 15-9 in the final set.

The final semifinal round match-up will pit Huron against Roosevelt. The two teams met in late October in Sioux Falls, with the Rough Riders earning the five-set win over Huron.

Courtesy: SDHSAA

Class A saw three upsets in the opening round of their state tournament.

Sioux Falls Christian came away with a 3-0 set sweep victory over Madison.

#5 Hamlin, #6 Dakota Valley and #7 Parker all earned upsets.

The semifinal round will see SFC vs. Hamlin as the two teams will meet for the first time in 2020.

The final game of the Class A state semi-finals will feature Dakota Valley vs. Parker in a rematch of their Sep. 26 match.

Dakota Valley earned a set sweep over Parker when the two teams met at the Sanford Pentagon.

Defending Champion

The class A defending champion is Sioux Falls Christian and it’s looking to win their fourth straight Class A volleyball tournament. The Chargers have reached thirteen straight state tournaments in which they have won nine championships, including eight of the last ten championships.

Courtesy: SDHSAA

Unlike the other two classes, the class B state tournament saw no upsets in the opening round.

Northwestern earned a set sweep over Corsica-Stickney. Following that match, the Colman-Egan Hawks fell behind 1-0 but won three straight sets to advance to the semis.

Warner was taken to five sets, but the Monarchs were able to earn a 3-2 match victory. Chester Area also advanced to the semi-finals but needed only four sets to do so.

The semifinal round in class B will begin with #1 Northwestern vs. #4 Colman-Egan. Despite both teams playing 24 games this season, Friday night’s semifinal contest will be the first time the two teams have met this season.

The final semifinal contest will see #2 Warner vs. #3 Chester Area. The two teams enter with great records, though this will be the first time the two teams crossed paths this season.

Defending Champion

Northwestern is the defending Class B champions and have reached the state tournament each of the past four seasons, claiming three state titles and one runner-up finish (2018).

Highlights

KELOLAND Sports will have highlights from all three state tournaments on Friday and Saturday night on KELOLAND News at 10.