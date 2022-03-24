SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Whether you’re looking for the latest Oscar-nominated films, an independent new release or a cult classic, the Sioux Falls State Theatre probably has just the movie just for you. In 2022 alone, the theater has shown 56 different films according to executive director, Allison Weiland.

“As far as programming goes, we make sure that each week we have something for everyone,” Weiland said. “We like to bring in new releases when possible but also making sure that what’s happening in our community– Is there a St. Patrick’s Day parade or a First Friday event? Something that we can complement with our programming.”

Newly renovated Sioux Falls State Theatre

The theater re-opened in 2019 after being closed for nearly thirty years and has shown a diverse slate of films each week in the newly renovated space. While audience members can enjoy the reclining seats, old decor, and a beer with their film, what keeps them coming back is the variety of films the theater offers each week.

“A lot of them just want to come and experience, sometimes an old movie that they love,” Weiland said. “They want to experience it with their family, show their children, or come with their parents.”

What makes the theater stand out from others in town is the films shown. That includes a mix of older cinema such as Sound of Music, Spartacus, or Some Like it Hot and new independent films like Lamb, Belfast, or Parallel Mothers. It’s a lineup that most audiences won’t find anywhere else.

“It’s one of the main things of our mission is to bring in movies that typically wouldn’t be shown in Sioux Falls,” Weiland said.

But how does such a small, one-screen theater get such a large collection of films?

According to general manager, Steven Dahlmeier, it’s a combination of working with bookers in Hollywood who act as a go-between for the theater and large studios like Disney and Warner Bros while also working directly with film studios such and distributors such as A24 and Neon to acquire independent films for showings. It’s all a matter of proving to the distributors that it’s worth bringing their film to Sioux Falls.

“We like to surprise them with what Sioux Falls will come out and see,” Dahlmeier said. “So, Drive My Car was a big example of that, we just had an overwhelming response to it.”

Drive My Car is a three-hour Oscar-nominated Japanese adaptation of a Haruki Murakami short story. The film did not air anywhere else in Sioux Falls but Weiland and Dahlmeier said it performed well at the State Theatre.

“People who typically wouldn’t go to a foreign language, 3-hour movie [are] coming here and having a great time and experience,” Weiland said.

The theater often looks to what other theaters in town to see what movies they are passing on and then determine whether certain films will be a match for their clientele. When larger theaters in Sioux Falls pass up on smaller, independent projects it can give the theater some leverage to bring it downtown so that those films can still be shown in town. That was the case for the theater bringing in the Oscar-nominated Norwegian dark romantic comedy, The Worst Person in the World.

“They wouldn’t have been able to see in town previously, and it’s such a fantastic film,” Dahlmeier said. Now, he adds, people won’t always have to drive to Minneapolis or Omaha to see independent cinema or wait for those movies to hit streaming apps.

“We think of the family, we think of the movie buff that maybe wants to see a movie that they’ve never seen on the big screen before and do our best to try to see what we can weave in every week.” Steven Dahlmeier

Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, had a long theater run at other cinemas in town but wasn’t met with large audiences like other films released last fall. But Dahlmeier worked with the distributor to bring the movie back to Sioux Falls for a run at the State Theatre. Dahlmeier said both the theater and the distributor were blown away by the number of people who bought tickets.

Another area that has seen success at the State Theatre has been the late-night series. Dahlmeier recalls the showing of the 1977 Japanese horror film, House, as one of the more memorable showings at the State Theatre. At the start of the showing, he asked the audience of about 100 people who had seen the film; only 15 or so raised their hand.

If independent cinema isn’t your thing, the theater also offers family-friendly films every week as well as older films that many people have never experienced in a theater setting.

“We definitely want to try to bring some classics to the State Theatre,” Weiland said. “A lot of times, the only times people have seen them were on TV interrupted by commercials or the edited version. So, it’s really wonderful to see, let’s say, Marilyn Monroe on the big screen.”

Both Dahlmeier and Weiland want to encourage people to check out the theater. This weekend, the theater is showing 10-time Oscar-nominated Dune, family-favorite Remember the Titans, 80s cult classic Pretty in Pink, and Spartacus as a part of the Stanley Kubrick directors series.

“We put a lot into our movies,” Dahlmeier said. “We are very passionate to make sure that your experience here is top-notch.”