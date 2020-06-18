State says increase in number of South Dakotans returning to work

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Although there was a small increase in the number of new, or initial, unemployment claims, the continued state claims indicate residents are returning to work, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The latest number of continued state claims is 20,573 for the week ending May 30, a decrease of 4,613 from the pandemic high of 25,186 for the week ending May 9. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim, the state DOLR said in a news release.

“Many South Dakotans are going back to work, which is great for the economy as we work to get back to normal,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a news release. “Jobs may look different, but our department is prepared to help workers retrain to meet new demands and help employers find qualified candidates.”

During the week of June 7-13, a total of 1,006 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the DOLR. This is an increase of 126 claims from the prior week’s total of 880.

A total of $4.7 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $12.5 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $747,400 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $59,700 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance June 14 was $99.8 million.

Also, during the week of June 7-13, a total of 321 PUA and 181 PEUC claims were processed.

Those who filed unemployment in South Dakota are among the 1.5 million Americans who filed in the past week.