State says good news on the job front as openings increase

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There are more job openings in South Dakota than last month, which is a good sign as numbers have reached pre-pandemic levels, state officials said this week.

As of July 14, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said it had 18,853 online advertised job openings.

“Employers are hiring and in need of workers,” said Dawn Dovre of the state’s DLR.

The highest number of job openings recorded since March 12 was 20,354 on July 2, Dovre said. The lowest number of job openings since March 12 was 13,134 on April 27.

“When job openings dipped to around 13,000 during the midst of the pandemic, it was worrisome,” Dovre said. “To see the numbers rebound so quickly is good news.”

South Dakota has averaged about 18,000 to 19,000 job openings daily, Dovre said.

As of July 10, the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management said statewide job openings were down 8.6% from the March 19 peak. The BFM said on a state website that “job openings data is provided to demonstrate the demand for labor which could be a gauge of businesses longer term outlook on the economy.”

The number of employed increased in June, according to the DLR but the number of unemployed is still more than 15,000 than last year. The numbers are all seasonally adjusted.

The state had 448,200 people employed in June of 2019 and 15,300 unemployed.

The state DLR said 434,400 were employed in June compared to 420,500 in May. The number of unemployed was 33,700 in June and 43,700 in May.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on July 7 that job hirings increased nationally in May. May is the most recent data available from the BLS.

According to the BLS, the number of job openings increased nationally by 401,000 to 5.4 million on the last business day of May.

The number of hires increased for that same week. The increase was 2.4 million to 6.5 million.