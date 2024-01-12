SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Retirement System (SDRS) for employees of state government, public schools, municipal and county governments and various other non-federal public entities started 50 years ago with $50 million in assets and 2,900 recipients.

The SDRS has grown to $14.5 billion in assets and 33,000 recipients.

Those are some numbers that the SDRS executive Travis Almond and trustee board chairman Eric Stroeder like to talk about. Stroeder, who works for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, and Almond presented before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations today.

The $720 million paid annually to 33,200 recipients stays mainly in South Dakota, Stroeder said. About $629 million is paid to current state residents, Stroeder said.

The SDRS pension has a major impact on the state’s economy, Stroeder said. And for some retired employees, it’s difference between living in poverty and not, he said.

The SDRS has grown from 23,400 members in 1974 to 100,800 today, Almond said

All that growth has been handled by an SDRS staff that has not grown as much in 50 years, Almond said.

“We haven’t had an FTE request in 15 to 16 years,” Almond said.

“Natural growth means more records to review,” Almond said.

The SDRS is requesting two FTEs in its fiscal year 2025 budget. One FTE will be in the audit department, Almond said.

The second would be “a little out of the box,” Almond said. This position would help the SDRS with succession planning, Almond said.

Almond said about half the staff would be eligible to retire in the next 10 years. “We continue to plan for retirement,” Almond said.

The SDRS manages a pension retirement system that is fully-funded, Stroeder said. The state is not paying on any debt in the plan, he said.