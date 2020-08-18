State of South Dakota offers toolkit for 20-21 school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education is offering families a toolkit for the 2020/2021 school year.

“School districts have worked tirelessly all summer developing plans for keeping their students, staff, and communities safe,” said Secretary of Education Ben Jones. “Families can do their part by keeping children home if they are sick and teaching their youngsters healthy hygiene habits. Finally, employers can do their part by providing flexibility to employees whose children become sick.”

On the state’s website, the department says the toolkit provides information about how schools might look different because of COVID-19, how parents can monitor their children for symptoms, teach their children healthy hygiene habits, and how to develop a plan if someone in the household gets sick.

The toolkit is printable and accessible online to everyone.