State has need for nurses even without COVID-19 pressure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even before the coronavirus pandemic, South Dakota was experiencing a shortage of nurses.

While it’s making progress in adding new nursing students and graduates, projects say the state will be 1,900 nurses short of need by 2030, multiple research reports and nursing organizations have reported.

It will be one of seven states with a projected shortage.

But the need and concern about supply of nurses has long been noted in the state. In 2002, the state established the South Dakota Center for Nursing Workforce to address nursing supply and demand, and recruitment, retention, educational preparation, and utilization of nurses.

In 2000, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated that the supply of registered nurses (RN) in the nation was 111,000 short of demand. It projected the gap between demand and supply would widen in coming years, according a 2007 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

South Dakota’s projected nursing shortage won’t be as significant in California and five other states.

While there is on overall nursing shortage and expected future shortage, it doesn’t mean that all states will have shortages. Some states, such as Florida, are projected to have more nurses than the demand. North Dakota is projected to have a surplus of 700 nurses.

The supply of nurses is not equally or equitably distributed among the U.S. states. Often, within states with shortages, rural areas could carry more of the shortages.

In South Dakota, highly populated areas such as Minnehaha, Lincoln and Pennington counties have the largest percentage of nurses. Those three counties have the largest health care systems in the state with Sanford and Avera in Sioux Falls and Monument in Rapid City.

Kelly Hefti, the vice president of nursing and clinical services for Sanford’s Sioux Falls metro area said in an interview with KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett that it was not experienced a nursing shortage similar to the rest of the country in part because of its relationship with educational institutions. Also, Sanford has various incentives in place such a nurse residency program that help attract and retain nurses, Hefti said.

A portion of Hefti’s comments are included in the attached video.

“Smaller populated counties however, with far fewer nurses than their overall population, may be experiencing nursing shortages,” said a 2019 South Dakota Nursing Workforce report by the state’s Center for Nursing Workforce and state board of nursing.

In January of 2016, the former regional hospital (now Monument) temporarily closed some of its beds because of a nursing shortage, media reported then.

For example, Bon Homme County is listed as having at least two hospitals and several health care centers and or clinics. The county has 116 RNs for a population of 6,984 people, according to the 2019 state report. Of those 116 RNs, 29.3% or 34, were aged 61 or older. The county had 19 Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and 53% (10) of those were 61 and older.

It is typical for urban areas to have a better ratio of hospital-based RNs than rural hospitals, according to the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).

In 2005, the ratio of hospital-based RNs to urban population was 130% of the rural ratio. The number of working RNs per capita has remained lower in rural areas than in urban areas from 1980 to 2004, and the salaries of RNs who live in rural areas remain lower than urban-residing RNs, according to a January 2012 policy summary from the NRHA.

Although South Dakota was reported by Nurse Journal to have a better nurse to 1,000 people ratio than the U.S. at 14.1 to 12.06, again most nurses are the most populated three counties in the state where the healthcare facilities care for patients outside of South Dakota.

Although state officials expect rural populations in the state to decline in contrast to the more populated areas, studies show there is continued concern about health care access in those less populated areas.

A Dec. 14, 2018, blog published by the NRHA said fewer graduates want to work in rural areas. “You’re probably not getting enough nurse graduates, barely enough or not enough to keep up with your turnover, retirement, and relocation rates,” according to the blog.

An aging workforce is one reason for the nursing shortage now and in the future.

The average age of an RN was 51 and the average age of an LPN was 52 in 2017, according to the 2017 National Nursing Workforce Study and available in this link from the Journal of Nursing Regulation. Roughly one million nurses are expected to retire by 2030.

It’s not only the age of nurses making an impact on the demand, it’s also the age of the U.S. population.

Studies show that as the population ages, health care needs will increase. That creates more demand on health care workers.

The number of Americans aged 65 and will almost double by 2050, according to Nightingale College. The U.S. Census Bureau in 2017 estimated that by 2030, 82 million Americans will be 65 and over.

Registerednursing.org said “climbing rates of chronic issues like obesity and diabetes, and a growing emphasis on preventative care” will also increase the demand for nurses.

Changes made by South Dakota and several other states have helped to counter the expected nursing shortage, according to various studies including a titled “Shortage of nurses not as dire as predicted, but challenges remain to meet America’s needs,” published through Montana state which included research by health care economist David Auerbach. For example, states had responded by recruiting more students to nursing schools and taking other steps, the research said.

South Dakota’s Center for Nursing and the state nursing board have been paying attention to nursing school enrollments and graduation rates.

In the 2019 report, the state’s six LPN programs had 404 available seats and received 480 qualified applications and 408 were admitted. Of the 408, only 326 were still enrolled after the first two weeks of class.

In 2010, there were 454 students enrolled in LPN programs. The low through 2019 was 381 enrolled students in 2017. The state had 194 graduates in 2010 and 203 in 2019.

The state has 13 AA and BN nursing programs.

There were 718 graduates in 2010. The high from 2010 to 2019 was reached in 2013 with 861.

There were 1,453 seats (156 AA programs and 1,297 in four year programs) in 2019. The school admitted 1,076 of the 1,255 qualified applicants. Of those admitted, 974 remained in school after the first two weeks of class.

The state had 1,678 RN students in 2010. The number hit 2,256 in 2018 and declined to 2,010 in 2019.

But even as states such as South Dakota have worked to increase the number of nurses, there are still challenges, research shows.

“Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care given the national move toward healthcare reform,” said a report updated in September 2020 from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

Aging faculty and in the case of some states, pay are also obstacles to replenishing and retaining then nursing workforce.

The pay for RNs in South Dakota, even with cost of living adjustments, ranks as the lowest or among the lowest pay for nurses in the U.S., according to multiple studies, include the 2019 report in Becker’s Hospital Review.