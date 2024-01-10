SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state is a landlord and some of its buildings are in rough shape, the South Dakota Office of School and Public Lands Commissioner said on Wednesday.

Commissioner Brock Greenfield, also a former Republican lawmaker, said at the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations he didn’t realize he’d be overseeing the lease of houses and other buildings owned by the state.

Greenfield described the ownership of houses and structures as type of default process that happened during some sales and acquisitions in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The office is seeking $50,000 in its budget for enhancements to land leased for grazing and agriculture but also for possible repairs to some houses or buildings, he said.

“We don’t get one cent (state money) from capital construction,” Greenfield said. The office can’t pull money from lease dollars, he said.

“We’re really behind the eight-ball when it comes to maintaining structures,” he said.

Greenfield said the office did approve a new roof for a building in Harding County.

The office manages a 7,600 acre parcel that has buildings, Greenfield said.

But, as another example, a rodent-infested trailer may not be a livable house worth improving, Greenfield said.

Appropriations co-chair Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff asked Greenfield to compile a list of buildings including their conditions to the committee.

Do the lessees pay the insurance on the buildings? asked Appropriations Committee member Republican Sen. Ryan Maher.

Greenfield said leasses are required to pay for insurance but that doesn’t always happen.

“It’s a balancing act,” Greenfield said of maintaining structures.

The office manages more than 760,000 acres of surface land for grazing and agriculture use. There is another 5.5 million mineral acres. Leases from these public lands generate revenue for K-12 schools and endowed institutions in the state. About $16 million was distributed to the K-12 schools and endowed institutions in fiscal year 2023.