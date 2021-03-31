State epidemiologist says new COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people in McCook County; Increases in younger individuals not directly linked to state basketball tournaments

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health said today there have been cases of the coronavirus among vaccinated individuals in a care facility McCook County.

A single care facility in the county has had cases of COVID-19 among people who had been vaccinated, state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said.

Clayton described the cases as “break through cases” that can happen even after two weeks of full vaccination. Clayton also stressed that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations were 95% effective and the Johnson and Johnson vaccination was 66% effective.

“Even with those are very high rates we will still some cases,” Clayton said.

McCook County had 741 total cases on March 1. It had 784 total cases with 744 recovered and 24 deaths on March 31.

The state has recently had cases of three of the new coronavirus variants.

Clayton said genetic makeup of the cases in McCook County are being studied to learn more.

Clayton also said there has also been an increase in the number of younger people hospitalized. The age group is also contributing some of the increase in cases, he said.

The state had an average of 198 COVID-19 cases per day for March 21-27 compared to 176 during March 14-20, Clayton said.

Also there has been an increase in hospitalizations among younger individuals, particularly those in the 40 to 49 age range, Clayton said.

Kingsbury County is one county that had an increase in cases since March 17, which was around the time of the state basketball tournaments.

The DeSmet High School boys basketball team played in the state championship on March 20. The tournament allowed fans.

The county had 12 active COVID-19 cases on March 17 and two weeks later, on March 31, it had 68 active cases. Active cases are determined by taking the total number of COVID-19 cases and subtracting the number of recovered cases and deaths.

Although there have been increased cases and hospitalizations in the younger population, “We’ve not specifically identified cases resulting from attendance at the tournaments,” Clayton said.

The state has not seen significant case increases in school-aged children, he said.