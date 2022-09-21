SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.

Applicants wishing to bid for the contract will need to submit their proposal to the state by 3:00 p.m. on November 15, 2022.

Details on which agencies the state hopes to rehome are not specified on the RFP, but in a response to the question from KELOLAND News, BOA Special Projects Coordinator Leah Haugan sent along a list of the agencies that are planned to be consolidated.

Bureau of Administration

Bureau of Human Resources

Bureau of Information and Telecommunications

Department of Corrections

Department of Education

Department of Health

Department of Human Services

Department of Labor and Regulation

Department of Public Safety

Department of Revenue

Department of Social Services

Such a reorganization is not a new idea for the state. A similar process is nearing completion in Rapid City, as the ‘OneStop” is now up and running, according to Haugan, and agencies based there are currently in the process of relocating to the new space.

Rapid City OneStop, BOA

The ribbon cutting for the Rapid City facility, which now houses the Bureau of Information & Telecommunication, Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources, Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Revenue and Department of Social Services, will be held on October 7.

Haugan says the response from both the agency employees as well as the citizens from the area has been very positive.

The state hopes to have a Sioux Falls OneStop in operation by June 1, 2024, or sooner according to the RFP.

Haugan says the consolidation will bring together agencies currently spread throughout the city, which will make it more convenient for citizens to make one stop at one location to meet their needs.

The project is in its early stages at this point, and no further information has yet been provided.