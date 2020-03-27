State DOL: Residents must file unemployment claims based on last name starting March 30

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The roughly 900% increase in initial unemployment claims and the expected trend has caused the South Dakota Department of Labor to adjust its filing system as of Monday, March 30.

The state DOL said in a news release the system will assign a specific day of the week for persons to file based on the first letter of their last name,

Based on the first letter of your last name, claimants should file:

A-F on Monday

G-N on Tuesday

O-Z on Wednesday

For those who missed their day, they can file on Thursday or Friday.

“We strongly encourage workers who need to file for unemployment to do so online at RAclaims.sd.gov,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in the news release. “You can also call 605-626-3179, but the wait time is approximately one hour.”

A video tutorial for filing an unemployment claim online is available. Selecting the direct deposit option instead of debit card will result in faster benefit payments.

The most common error is needing to reset a username or password. Do NOT call; to reset your username or password, email DLRRADivision@state.sd.us.

Claimants filing weekly certifications can go online at RAclaims.sd.gov or call 605-626-3212, including after 5 p.m. CDT to keep phone lines available for first-time users. Payments will not be delayed.

“We will continue to look at ways to streamline the process of filing for and receiving unemployment insurance benefits as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Hultman said.

The DOL has added 25 more staff to take calls, reset passwords, and process online claims. The number of phone lines has also increased.