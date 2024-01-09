PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s rainy day funds are at the highest dollar amounts in nine years, officials with the Bureau of Finance and Management told state lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Appropriations Tuesday afternoon.

BFM commissioner Jim Terwilliger told lawmakers Gov. Kristi Noem’s recommended budget would spend nearly $100 million from rainy day funds (budget reserve and general revenue replacement fund) to end Fiscal Year 2024 with budget reserves of $240 million down from present-day $336 million. Noem and BFM are recommending moving nearly $100 million in reserve funds to the Incarceration Construction Fund to help fund a new men’s prison.

Terwilliger stressed the most-recent estimate for the cost of the new men’s prison is $706 million but added he believes BFM will have a better idea of that number next year after a design is finalized.

“My goal is to try and take care of these projects without going into a significant amount of debt,” Terwilliger told lawmakers.

Republican Rep. Mike Derby asked if there was a total square footage total for the new men’s prison and what the cost of square foot will be once construction starts. Democrat Rep. Linda Duba said Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko sent her a note saying the total square feet for the new men’s prison won’t be determined until 10 months from now.

Derby said he believes bonding might have to be part of the conversation with the new men’s prison because a $375.9 million gap won’t be able to be made up.

Economic outlook: Slow but positive

Early in his presentation to lawmakers, Terwilliger said many of the state’s revenue sources are “getting back to normal.”

“We haven’t experienced a national recession,” Terwilliger said. “The economy has performed better than most economists expected.”

State economist Derek Johnson said the national baseline forecast is slower growth but still positive growth. He said the trend of slow but positive is also the outlook for consumer spending.

Republican Rep. Lance Koth asked about any impact from the federal government’s debt of more than $33 trillion on the state’s economic forecast.

Johnson said he doesn’t expect the national debt to impact the short-term forecast of South Dakota’s economy.

He said the primary way to grow South Dakota’s economy is by growing its workforce by population growth. Johnson said the workforce shortage challenge does hinder the short-term outlook of the state’s economy.

“It’s a limiting factor,” Terwilliger added. “To what magnitude, that’d be an educated guess but it definitely hinders our economic growth.”

Impact of 4.2% sales tax cut

Heading into 2024, Terwilliger said things are trending around 4% for statewide sales tax collection.

“Our sales tax has come back to normal,” Terwilliger said.

State sales tax was one of the most-debated topics during last year’s legislative session. Lawmakers ended up cutting the state’s sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%. The rate of 4.2% will remain until June 2027 when the tax cut expires.

Johnson pointed out when Fiscal Year 2024 started on July 1, the state sales tax revenue fell by .08% in July and is down 3.5% compared to the previous year without adjusting for the tax cut. When the rate is adjusted, sales tax collections were up 3.3% in the first few months of FY 2024.

Lawmakers set revenue projects for a 5% sales tax collection. BFM officials said the state would need to see some months of 7% sales tax collection to reach that 5% projection by the end of FY 2024.