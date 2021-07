SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state tournament field for class ‘A’ and class ‘B’ amateur baseball is beginning to take shape as the tournaments near their beginning.

Unlike past seasons, this year’s state tournament bracket will be determined via a live stream show on Sunday, August 1.

The show will begin at 2:00 p.m. and livestream on Sports Ticket Live.

Make sure to follow @KELOSweeter for updates from the Selection Show and stay tuned to KELOLAND.com for the release of the 2021 Bracket.