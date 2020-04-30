StarMark Cabinetry focuses on employees after two week closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – StarMark Cabinetry has reopened after a two week closure following ‘a handful’ of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility.

A spokesperson with MasterBrand Cabinets, parent company of StarMark told KELOLAND News the following statements:

“Over the last month we have had a handful of confirmed cases at our plant, which was not unexpected given community spread throughout Sioux Falls. To the credit of our Sioux Falls team, we are nowhere near the rate of positive cases as some other facilities in the area. We have stepped up our focus on safety, notifying those who need to self-quarantine, enhancing cleaning in-line with CDC guidelines, and keeping the rest of our workforce informed.”

While they have seen cases, the company continues to focus on their employees.

“The health and well being of all our StarMark associates and the communities in which we live and work is critically important. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we’ve been implementing enhanced safety protocols at all our facilities to help prevent the spread of viral infections.”

The company made a lot of changes especially in the Sioux Falls division, to help prevent any continued spread.

“In Sioux Falls, our employees have received company-provided face coverings and are required to wear a face covering throughout the work day. We’ve also put various physical distancing measures in place, such as limiting the number of people in common areas and setting up tape lines and cones to show a 6-feet clearance. We’ve also added cleanings and hand sanitizer stations, to name just a few actions we’ve put in place during this pandemic.”

As the Sioux Falls division opens again, the company is continuing keep their focus on their employees.

“Although we take our responsibility as a part of the critical construction industry supply chain seriously, worker safety is our top priority. If at any point, our employees don’t feel they can safely come to work, we want them to talk with their supervisor. We continue to follow CDC guidelines and evaluate this situation on a daily basis, and have every confidence our team in Sioux Falls will get through this together.”