Starbursts for Halloween in South Dakota as nation ready to celebrate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The amount already spent on Halloween chocolate and candy sales in the U.S. could possibly frighten a dentist.

As of Oct. 4 Halloween chocolate and candy sales reached $324 million, according to the National Confectioners Association (NCA).

The COVID-19 pandemic appeared to slow Halloween candy spending down in 2020 but 2021 sales are even higher than 2019, the NCA said. Sales were up 59.8% over 2019 and 48% from 2020.

Americans are expected to spend $10.14 billion on Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Let’s put $10 billion in some perspective.

According to Good Calculators online, $10 billion would weigh about 22,000 pounds in $100 bills or 11 U.S. tons or short tons in $100 bills.

The largest Powerball jackpot in the U.S. was $1.537 billion. The $10 billion is at least the top six Powerball jackpots in history.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos promised in 2020 to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030.

Total back-to-school spending in 2021 was expected to reach a record $37.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The NRF survey said a majority of Americans (68%) plan to celebrate Halloween this year. Of those, 66% plan to hand out candy.

The 68% and 66% is a greater percentage than the number of eligible voters who turned out to vote in Oklahoma in 2020 (54.8%). But it’s less than the 73.88% who voted in South Dakota.

Halloween participants are also much more than the percentage (23%) of American adults who get enough exercise, the Centers for Disease Control said in 2018.

So, the NRF survey shows that 66% of the respondents plan to hand out candy for Halloween. Surveys show that the candy trick or treaters receive could differ by state.

The Candystore.com tracks bulk candy sales. From 2007 to 2015 it examined candy sales for the three months leading up to Halloween.

It found that Starbursts were the No. 1 candy in South Dakota. South Dakotans apparently eat at least 27,000 pounds of Starbursts each year.

Hot tamales are the most popular candy in North Dakota. Minnesotans like Skittles best while Iowan’s savor Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Nebraskans are very fond of Sour Patch Kids, according to the Candystore.com.

The top 10 Halloween candies according to the Candy Industry are:

Reese’s Cups Skittles M&M’s Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

Americans are expected to spend about $3 billion on Halloween Candy, according to the NRF.

Another $3.17 billion will be spent on Halloween decorations. The NRF said $3.3 billion will be spent on costumes.

Those who have kids are going to spend more on Halloween, according to the NRF.

And lots of those kids who show up at the door for trick-or-treating will be dressed as superhero or their favorite princess, according to the NRF.