St. Thomas More stays unbeaten with win over McCook Central/Montrose

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- The St. Thomas More Cavaliers saw their dominance in class ‘A’ girl’s basketball come to and end with two losses in last year’s state tournament.

This season however, the Cav’s are off to a perfect 8-0 record and saw that perfection continue with a 57-55 win over McCook Central/Montrose at the Hanson Classic.

Coming into Monday, the Cavs were averaging only 54 points per game, but STM found a way to beat the length that the Cougar defense presented.

It’s a 3 point STM lead with 9 seconds left. Timmer at the line for 1 and a chance to seal it. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/pVFxR1SRL8 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 20, 2020

St. Thomas More is now a perfect 9-0 thanks to a great offensive performance from Haleigh Timmer who scored a game high 26. However, coach Kandolin knows that this team needs to knock down some more shots.

MCM with a buzzer beater, but it’s not enough as STM earns the 57-55 win. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 20, 2020

McCook Central/Montrose (6-2) was led by Ashtyn Wobig who scored a team high 19 points, while Madisen Koepsell finished with a double-double as she had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavs will travel back across state for a match-up with Lead-Deadwodd at 6:30 and then the Cavs will travel back east river for a meeting with West Central on Friday.

The Cougars will travel to Baltic on Tuesday for a 6:15 tip-off.