St. Thomas More boys stay unbeaten despite tough competition

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- The St. Thomas More Cavaliers traveled cross state for a battle with Sioux Falls Christian. The Cavs used a strong start and a solid finish to earn a 77-70 win over the Chargers.

Here at the DWU Classic. STM out to a 13-2 lead on @sfchoops @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/w6d0gy2ftn — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

Thanks to the win over Sioux Falls Christian, the Cavs are now a perfect 15-0 on the season, making them the lone unbeaten team in class ‘A’.

Now the Cavs are looking to finish the season on a high note, but it won’t be easy as they will face the top two teams in class ‘AA’.

The Cavs will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Hot Springs. Tip-off is set for 7:30.