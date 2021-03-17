St. Patrick’s Day celebrations during the pandemic: How 2021 is different than 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– St. Patrick’s Day 2020 fell just a few days after the coronavirus pandemic officially began.

The cancellation of the parade last year was no surprise and made sense, said Dick Murphy, owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts, in an interview at the time.

“We saw that Dublin had canceled its parade and Boston and then New York and then Chicago,” Murphy said.

In 2020, a co-owner of The Cookie Jar Eatery said that they usually see about three times the business on the day of the parade. Even without the parade, the restaurant continued to offer Irish specials to celebrate the holiday.

KELOLAND News reached out Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts to see how St. Patrick’s Day is different in 2021.

Murphy said that upon the cancellation of the parade last year, he was aware things were going to change. But as far as families getting together in their own ways and celebrating, that carried on, Murphy said.

He said it was the beginning of no large gatherings, however, and acknowledges celebrations have changed.

“It is different,” Murphy said. “We’re coming to a point where now we are getting a lot of citizens, and South Dakota is doing a incredible job with the vaccinations, so it’s hopeful. It’s a different attitude that we share collectively about where we are going with this. Again, as families gather and people are able to be together with their grandchildren, now that they have their vaccinations, that’s a little different story to be telling and it’s a good story.”

He said this St. Patrick’s Day, they have seen good crowds coming into their shop, especially with the painting of the shamrock just outside of the store.

“We’ve had a good year leading up to St. Patrick’s Day and last Saturday, there was a lot of people out and about,” Murphy said. “I think we are doing well.”

Murphy said that even when his family lived in Pierre, they still made their way to Sioux Falls to participate in the parade and festivities.

“It truly is a family gathering,” Murphy said. “We have a nice Irish meal, we enjoy each other’s company and we celebrate by always being in the parade, for all those years, as a family, we were gathering for that reason.”

This year, they will still gather as a family and enjoy a meal and each other’s company with lots of “singing and dancing and carrying on.”

Murphy says he does see St. Patrick’s Day returning to a little more normal next year. He is a part of the St. Patrick’s Day planning committee, which has already began planning for next year’s parade. They have been talking about having the parade on the 19th, which is a Saturday, since St. Patrick’s Day will fall on a Thursday to extend the celebration, he said.

Although there was no parade this year, Sioux Fall still has serval ways to get in the spirit.

The Downtown Sioux Falls website offers a list of ways that you can celebrate the day in the city.

One way you can celebrate is to head to the Arc of Dreams and Falls Park, which will be lit up green.

Severance Brewery is offering green beers and a green shirt giveaway on March 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To get a taste of Ireland, you can check out Downtown Sioux Falls’ only Irish Pub, Blarney’s Stone Pub.

Intoxibakes offers boozy treats with cakes and cupcakes with flavors ranging from Irish Cream, Irish Car Bomb and everything in between.

Sharing the Dream is offering 15% off all green produces in-store on March 17, in honor of the holiday.