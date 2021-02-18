SPP says region no longer under energy emergency alert but in conservation period

LITTLE ROCK, AR. (KELO) — The region is no longer under an energy emergency alert (EEA) as of 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) announced.

SPP officials said it will remain in conservation operations until 10 p.m. CT on Feb. 20. The conservation period applies to the entire SPP balancing authority area.

SPP is a regional transmission organization (RTO): a nonprofit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members, according to its website.

SPP is the organization that called for controlled power outages or controlled blackouts that impacted thousands of energy customers in South Dakota and other parts of KELOLAND as well as across 14 of its service states.

The SPP has issued multiple EEAs since from Monday, Feb. 15, through Wednesday, Feb. 17, as widespread, record cold, short supplies of certain energy sources and other factors caused extreme demand and reduction in required minimum energy supply.

“SPP thanks its members, neighboring systems and the millions of people in our region for their response to this historic event,” Barbara Sugg, SPP president and chief executive officer, said in the SPP news release. “This has been a case study in everyone doing their part on behalf of the greater good. We take our responsibility to keep the lights on very seriously and appreciate the trust placed in us to do so. Thanks to voluntary conservation by people across our 14-state region, the quick actions taken by local utilities, and the dedication and expertise of our operators, we’re thankful we could keep the region-wide impact of this storm to a minimum.”

This cold-weather event marks the first time in SPP’s history that it has declared Energy Emergency Alert Levels 2 or 3 for its entire region. It is also the first time the grid operator has had to direct member utilities to implement controlled, temporary service interruptions to prevent widespread blackouts, SPP officials have said recent news briefings.

The conservation operations period is needed because SPP said it anticipates load and generation to fluctuate over the next 48 hours. According to the news release, in periods of conservative operations, SPP may use longer-term unit commitment notifications, including making commitments prior to day-ahead and/or committing resources that are in reliability status.