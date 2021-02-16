SPP issues EEA for Level 1 as energy conditions improve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 12:31 p.m. Central Time today, the Southwest Power Pool has downgraded the energy emergency alert (EEA) to a Level 1, according to a grid conditions update on the SPP website. The update was released on the website at 1:18 p.m.

“This is declared when all available resources have been committed to meet obligations, and SPP is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves,” the SPP said on its website.

Still the SPP said on the website that “forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours.”

The SPP is a regional transmission and a nonprofit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members, according to its website. It has dozens of members in 14 states.

It’s been up and down two days in terms of EEA Levels for 14 states, including South Dakota, western Iowa, northern Nebraska and parts of western Minnesota, as customers have experienced rolling planned blackouts as a way to conserve energy and balance the extreme energy demand.

EEA Level 1 is the least serious of three levels with Level 3 the most serious.

The SPP had declared a move from EEA Level 3 to EEA Level 2 at 11:30 a.m. CT today. EEA Level 3 meant that SPP called for rolling blackouts in various locations in 14 states.

An EEA Level 1 alert was issued on Feb. 14 for 5 a.m. on Feb. 15 which changed to an EEA Level 2.

The SPP had declared an EEA Level 3 at 10:08 a.m. on Feb. 15 when its reserves were exhausted. When conditions improved, SPP issued an EEA Level 2 alert at 2 p.m.

SPP had declared a period of conservative operations for its entire authority area to start at 12 a.m. CT on Feb. 9 before the EEA Level 1 for Feb. 15 was issued on Feb. 14.