PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Demands for more energy consumption continue to grow at a time when the way energy is generated is rapidly changing, an official with the Southwest Power Pool told a group of state lawmakers Friday morning.

“We have to continuously balance supply and demand at all times,” SPP executive vice president and chief operating officer Lanny Nickell told lawmakers. “If demand increases, we have to have enough generating assets that we can call and dispatch in order to be able to serve that demand.”

Nickell said during a winter storm in Feb. 2021, SPP did not have the energy supply and needed rolling blackouts to balance out the lack of supply.

“Compared to our friends in Texas, it was not nearly as bad and disastrous,” Nickell said. “But nevertheless, it’s an event we do not want to have to repeat.”

SPP is one of nine regional grid operators and serves up to 15 states. SPP is a regional transmission organization mandated by the Federal Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members.

“We operate to be an air traffic controller for the electric power grid,” Nickell said. “They don’t own the airplanes or the airports, but they just make sure that airplanes get from one airport to another reliably. That’s kind of what we do with electrons.”

In the past 16 years, energy generation has shifted from coal-based power to more diverse energy generation. In 2008, 64% of electricity was generated by burning coal, while 1% of energy was generated by wind. In 2023, wind energy accounted for 36% of energy generation, while coal was 28%, gas was 27%, nuclear was 6% and hydro was 3%.

“The industry is changing at a faster pace than I’ve ever seen before,” Nickell said.

Nickell said heading into the future, it’ll be important to have to maintain a power grid that is flexible that can accommodate multiple future energy generation types. He highlighted an example of how wind energy has been volatile when the wind is now blowing, even across an area of 14 states.

On June 6, 2023, wind energy was at a record of 110.6 megawatts. The historical max wind energy collection was 23,838 megawatts and SPP has wind energy capacity over 32,028 megawatts (as of April 2023).

Nickell said when the wind is blowing, it produces energy at a really low cost, but officials now know there can be times when the grid gets nearly nothing from wind energy.

“You’ve got someone else to be able to replace it when it’s not there,” Nickell said.

He pointed out there’s a lot of future growth in solar energy, which can offset low wind times. He also added natural gas and coal retirements are being delayed to keep existing energy in the system. Nickell added gas production can also suffer from underperformance due to weather issues and that also needs to be addressed when projecting energy demands into the future.

Since 2021, there’s been a 10% load growth during summer month peaks and an 8% load growth during winter month peaks.

“It’s growing dramatically over the last couple of years,” Nickell said.

You can view the SPP’s presentation to lawmakers in the slides below.