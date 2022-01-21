SportsZone Saturday: Ruesink’s overcomes adversity, Watson aids in USD women’s hot start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday we talk to Sioux Valley’s Hayden Ruesink who overcame adversity at a young age, plus we highlight Rapid City Stevens alum, Kyah Watson, who has helped lead the USD women to an undefeated start in Summit League play.
We also take a look at the SDSU men’s basketball team who has started conference play with a 6-0 record for the first time in team history.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- Trust over trauma: The moving story of Sioux Valley’s Hayden Ruesink
- Kyah Watson’s growth been key for South Dakota
- ‘We’re going to get better every single day’: SDSU men off to perfect start in Summit League
- An old Rapid City ice rink gets new life
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – January 12-18
SportsZone Saturday will air Saturday, January 22 at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.