SportsZone Saturday: Ruesink’s overcomes adversity, Watson aids in USD women’s hot start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday we talk to Sioux Valley’s Hayden Ruesink who overcame adversity at a young age, plus we highlight Rapid City Stevens alum, Kyah Watson, who has helped lead the USD women to an undefeated start in Summit League play.

We also take a look at the SDSU men’s basketball team who has started conference play with a 6-0 record for the first time in team history.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday will air Saturday, January 22 at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.

