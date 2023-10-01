SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s October and that means ‘spooky season’ is in full swing. There are plenty of Halloween events throughout the month in KELOLAND. If your favorite spooky event isn’t on this list, email gterrall@keloland.com information to get it added.

Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House

Friday, October 6

The Historic Adams House in Deadwood, SD hosts Paranormal Investigations throughout the month of October. Tours run October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.

Participants will search for paranormal activity in the Adams House with the Black Hills Paranormal Investigations team using periscopes, para-lanterns, digital audio recorders, laser grids and EMF meters. Tickets are $35 and limited to 20 people per investigation.

Jaycees Feargrounds Haunted House

Friday, October 13

For the 50th year, the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds have been turned into a horror landscape for the annual Feargrounds Haunted House. The attraction opens Friday, October 13 and will run Thursday-Saturday until Halloween. Tickets are $12 online and $17 at the gate. The Feargrounds have a Throwback Day on October 19, a Kid’s Day October 22 and a Blackout Night October 26.

Spooky Seas

Saturday, October 21

The Butterfly House and Aquarium is hosting its annual Halloween celebration. Children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fantasy characters to go on a treasure hunt throughout the building. There will also be festive crafts, treats and an appearance by The Little Mermaid.

The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and included in the price of admission.

Spooky Science

Saturday, October 21

This all-day event at the Washington Pavilion will combine art and science with spooky fall vibes. At this year’s Spooky Science event, kids will get to experience pumpkin carving, gummy worm dissections and more. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids ages 3-17.

Zoo Boo

October 27- 29

The Great Plains Zoo’s annual Halloween event, Zoo Boo, will be held October 27-29. Event goers will get to trick-or-treat, paint and carve pumpkins, ride the Creepy Carousel and see animals on exhibit. People are encouraged to wear costumes, however they cannot be offensive or contain sharp objects.

Zombie Walk

Saturday, October 28

The Sioux Falls Zombie Walk will begin at Remedy Brewing Company at 4 p.m. A makeup station will be at the brewery from 12-4 p.m. to transform people into zombies with white-out make a blood splatters for $5. The parade will travel down 8th Street then N, of Phillips Ave. before it ends on E. 6th St. People who want to walk in the parade must pay the $5 entry fee and wear a button during the walk. No real weapons, drones or shooting of nerf or plastic bullets is allowed.

Trick/Trunk or Treats

Downtown Sioux Falls, Sunday Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m.

Sunnycrest Church Trunk or Treat, Sunday Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Trick or Treat Trails at Big Sioux Rec, Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 pm.

Empire Mall Mall-O-Ween, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 pm.