Spooky activities have already begun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is filled with candy, costumes and chaos. The holiday may only be one night, but festivities are already underway to celebrate. KELOLAND News is compiling a list of activities you can do before the frightful night is over.

Butterfly House & Aquarium Halloween Party



This event is happening October 27, 2019. It’s free with paid admission/membership. This Halloween party will have games, prizes, spooky story time and trick-or-treating with the staff. Costumes are optional.

Halloween Costume Party

This event is October 26th, 2019. It’s free, but you have to be 21+. This costume party at The District is hosting two DJ’s and a costume contest.

Halloween at Lake Lorraine



This event is happening October 26, 2019. It’s family friendly and free. Halloween at Lake Lorraine includes trick or treating, a costume contest, Halloween games, a photo booth and food for purchase.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

This event is October 26th, 2019. It’s $54.95 per person. The Dinner Detective is an interactive murder mystery comedy dinner show. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

ZooBoo



This event is October 26, 2019 through October 28, 2019. It’s $5 for zoo members and $7 for non-members. Children under two are free. ZooBoo is designed to have kids go through decorated exhibits and walkways trick or treating at treat tents from costumed presenters. this event also has a spooky carousel and lit jack-o-lanterns.

Punk Rock Halloween

This event is October 25, 2019. It’s $5 per person. Must be 21+. Punk Rock Halloween is a live concert with four different bands.

We’ll be updating this spooky list throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for more events. Email wfowkes@keloland.com with Halloween events.