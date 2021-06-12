Splash away these hot summer days at outdoor waterparks across KELOLAND

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– As the weather continues to stay hot across KELOLAND, here are some of the must-stop outdoor pools in our area.

Huron

Splash Center Waterpark in Huron is the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day.

Their hours are 12:15- 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted, now until August 14. Daily pass prices are $7 for youth, $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and non-swimmers and free for kids under two. They also have season passes available.

The water park consists of multiple attractions including:

Master Blaster Water Coaster: This ride encompasses both a the thrills of a roller coaster and a water slide, carrying riders up and down the 40 foot high and 400 foot long ride. According to their website, it is an experience that can’t be found within 500 miles.

Funtastic Body Slide: This waterslide takes riders through over 300 feet of twists and turns.

Free Fall Drop Slide: This attraction allows you to plummet from 10 feet in a steep free-fall into the water.

Olympic Swimming Pool: This 50 meter eight-lane swimming pool is a great way to cool off while practicing swimming. A majority of this pool is between three- foot-six-inches and five feet. There are one or three meter diving boards.

Wibit Obstacle Course: This obstacle course is great for some friendly competition. The course will take you over, through, around and down a ramp, cliff, bridge, pond and slide.

Gizmos and Gadgets Kids Pool: This kid pool allows guest to enter via a zero-edge pool and enjoy the shallow water. There's a broken boat slide and geysers for smaller children and interactive gizmos and gadgets, even a 125 gallon tipping bucket to entertain older kids.

Sea Creature Water Walk: If you want to challenge yourself, the water walk is for you. This walk consists of multiple floating sea creatures.

Lazy River: This 400 foot lazy river is a great way to relax and enjoy the scenery.

The water park also has four poolside Cabanas, concessions, a gift shop, picnic shelters and offers party options. You can view their website for a list of events they are offering this summer.

Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is home to the largest waterpark, Wild Water West, which has been in business for over 30 years.

The park is opened daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. now until September 6. There are special park hours from August 13 through 27 and August 30 through September 3, when the park will only be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Daily tickets are $26.95 plus tax for anyone 48″ and taller, $15.95 plus tax for anyone under 48″ and seniors over the age of 60 and free for kids under two.

The park also offers evening tickets and and season packets.

There are lots of attractions in and out of the water at the park to keep you busy on a nice summer day:

Tornado Alley: This 55 foot tube slide swills riders like a tornado and sends them into a decent down the funnel in the middle.

Waterslide complex: If you like slides, this is for you. The 65 foot tower consists of five different waterslides to enjoy.

Wave Pool: There are lots of waves made in the park's 500,000 gallon pool.

Lazy River: Relax on a tube while floating downstream, or take the more adventurous route through water falls and rapids.

Caribbean Falls : This area is the parks largest family-oriented area, offering water entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Activity Pool: This zero-depth entry pool reaches up to 4 feet deep and has several activities to enjoy.

Baby Pool: This area is designated for just babies and toddlers to play.

Go Karts: This attraction is an exciting way to get out of the pool and enjoy some twists and turns on the raceway.

Bumper Boats: This is a big epic water fight. Both people on the bumper boats and on land can participate.

Mini Golf: This mini golf course is landscaped with streams, waterfalls and ponds.

Batting Cages: This state-of-the-art batting cage complex features four baseball and three softball cages.

Wild Water West also has three bars for customers 21 years and older as well as multiple concession stands throughout the park.

Yankton

The Huether Family Aquatics Center is a brand-new aquatics center in Yankton, offering attractions as well as swimming lessons.

Daily admission is $10 and children age three and under are free. There are also seasonal pool passes available.

The center has lots of attractions to keep visitors cool.

Lazy River and Vortex Pool: This 344 foot long lazy river features a spray channel to float through. You can also enter the vortex pool to battle the current for more of a challenge.

Tube slide: This slide is built for single and double tubes and is 295 foot long. The exit of this slide takes visitors right into the lazy river.

Body slide: This 290 foot slide combines speed, height and darkness that empties into a run-out.

Family Pool: The pool has a large zero-depth entry and has play structures with slides for those with young children looking for excitement.

Spray zone: 2,500 square feet of flying water can be found in this section of the center.

Adventure pool: This 50 meter long pool has basketball hoops, a wiggle bridge, climbing wall, two three-meter boards, two one-meter board, swimming lanes and open water for swimming.

There are on-site concessions offered as well as facility rentals available.

Brookings

If you are looking for an outdoor pool in Brookings, the Hillcrest Aquatic Center is for you.

This center is opened daily from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Daily admission is $6 for all ages. Season passes are also available.

Hillcrest Aquatic Center consists of four pools and other attractions.

50 meter pool with one and three meter diving boards and a drop slide.

A large wading pool that also has a water-drop umbrella.

A plunge pool that also has two slides for tubing or body sliding.

A zero-depth leisure pool with multiple water features such as a small slide, water walls and spraying components. Near the leisure pool there is also a spray-pad with bucket drops, geysers and a water canon as well as a wet sand area for building sandcastles and playing.

Lounge chairs are also available throughout the center along with two party pads with large umbrellas for rent by reservation. There are also grass areas surrounding the leisure pool. On-site concessions are offered from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Mitchell

Mitchell’s Outdoor Aquatic Center offers lots of fun for all ages.

The center is open daily from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Daily entry fees are $6 for an individual and season passes are available to individuals and families.

Attractions include:

Waterslide

Zero-depth play area with water features

with water features 6 lane 50-meter pool

There are also on-site concessions available.

Brandon

The newly-redesigned pool in Brandon is now opened for the public.

The pool is opened daily from 1 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Daily passes for a child is $6, Adult is $5 and Senior is $4. There are also annual passes available.

The new attractions include:

A baby pool with zero-depth entry and splash pad features.

with zero-depth entry and splash pad features. New bigger water slides

New shade canopies

Picnic tables

More deck space

There are also family swim times, lap swim, water aerobics and swimming lessons available.

Spearfish

This two acre water park has lots of fun for everyone. It is opened daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily passes for visitors over 48″ are $9, under 48″ are $7, spectators are $3 and ages three and under are free.

Attractions at the Spearfish Water Park include

400 gallon dump bucket

260-foot lazy river

Three water slides

Adventure walk

Climbing wall

There are also concessions available, lifeguard training, swimming lessons, water aerobics, wheelchair accessible lap pool and a zero entry pool and splash pad area.

Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Aquatic Center is fun for all ages and is opened from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Aquatic center attractions include:

Water slide with a tube slide

with a tube slide Open flume slide

Enclosed body flume slide

Lazy river

Lap pool with diving boards, drop slides and floatable play features.

There is also a concession stand available at the center and season passes to the center. There are als turf and deck areas.

Hot Springs

Evans Plunge provides a unique with natural spring-fed waters maintained at an average pool temperature. According to their website 5,000 gallons of water per minute flows into Evans Plunge from a thermal spring at the north end of the pool.

It was built in 1890 and is the oldest attraction in the Black Hills.

It is opened Monday, Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily admission is $14 for ages 16 and older, $10 for ages three through 15 and free for ages two and under. There are also group rates, punch cards and memberships available.

Attractions are both indoor and outdoor at Evans Plunge and include:

Jet slide

Whale slide

Kids frog slide

Outdoor slide

Two kids pools

Two hot tubs

Sauna

Steam Room

Weight Room

Cardio Room and spinning room

Lap swimming

Swing rings

Water basketball

Water volleyball

There is also a gift store and food and beverages available.

Sioux Center, Iowa

If you find yourself in Sioux Center, Iowa, this summer, the Siouxnami Waterpark is the perfect place to stop and cool off.

Daily passes to the park during the summer are $6 for youth, $7 for adult, $2 for Pre-K kids, $6 for senior citizens and free for kids two years old and younger, with rates changing during the school year. Annual memberships are available.

There are several attractions to enjoy, including:

Water slides : There are three slides: body, tube and speed slides.

Outdoor aquatic zip line: This is the only aquatic zip line in Iowa, sailing out over the 25 yard outdoor pool.

Lazy River : You can float around 400 feet of the lazy river or hop on while the waves are in action.

: You can float around 400 feet of the lazy river or hop on while the waves are in action. 16-foot climbing wall

Zero-depth entry pools : Features water attractions for kids and a splash pad in water that only reaches two and a half feet deep.

: Features water attractions for kids and a splash pad in water that only reaches two and a half feet deep. Kids slides: These are for kids who are not tall enough for the big slides but are ready for a ride.

There are also indoor attractions including a zero depth and lily pad area, lap pool, hot tub and indoor slides.

If you know of a fun waterpark in the area that we missed, please let us know by sending an email to aschumacher@keloland.com.