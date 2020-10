SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters will answer two ballot questions about whether to legalize marijuana.

A KELOLAND News Special Report as we take a closer look at initiated measure 26 and Amendment A. We’ll hear from people on both sides of the issues as well as the president of the South Dakota State Medical Association.

Join us for our KELOLAND News Special Report: Marijuana on the Ballot. It airs Friday night at 6:30 p.m.