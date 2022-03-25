SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More health care opportunities will be available for students at Southeast Technical College.

On Friday, Southeast Tech announced plans to build a new Healthcare Simulation Center, which will be located adjacent to Southeast Tech’s campus and the home of the former Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship.

Avera Health, Sanford Health and Forward Sioux Falls each gave Southeast Tech gifts totaling $5.6 million, while the South Dakota legislature approved a $4.5 million appropriation, which was signed by Governor Kristi Noem.

“South Dakota is finding efficient ways to create a high-skilled healthcare workforce. Southeast Tech’s new Healthcare Simulation Center is a real win for the college, Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota,” Noem said in a news release. “This Center will train our future health care workers using top-notch, industry relevant tools and technology.”

During a presentation to lawmakers in February, Janice Minder, Board of Regents Vice President for Academic Policy and Planning, said South Dakota has been losing nearly 30% of its nursing program graduates to work in the other states.

Linda Young, Executive Director for the South Dakota Board of Nursing also highlighted 71% of nurses from four-year programs stayed in South Dakota.

“We need to overproduce our graduates to maintain a workforce population,” Young said during a meeting with the Joint Committee on Appropriations.

Bob Griggs, the President of Southeast Tech, told lawmakers there’s more than 1,100 job openings for health care positions in just the Sioux Falls area.

In Friday’s announcement, David Flicek, Avera’s President and CEO said health systems have a large need for more workers.

“As a large health ministry spanning 72,000 square miles, Avera’s need for well-trained healthcare professionals only continues to grow,” Flicek said in a statement, adding Southeast Tech’s new facility will help train more high-quality students.

Paul Hanson, President, Sanford Health Sioux Falls said the Southeast Tech Healthcare Simulation Center was a great example of collaboration and helping address a need.

“Workforce development is a priority for all us, regardless of the industry we are in, and supporting this initiative with the rapid response by all the investors demonstrates our continued commitment to our people’s needs,” Hanson said in a statement.

Southeast Tech did not announce when the center plans to be open.