SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With construction season looming, one major future project is awaiting a key piece.

The South Veterans Parkway Environmental Assessment continues to be reviewed by local, state and federal agencies before it will be made public. This will be the third EA, prepared by the Federal Highway Administration, on this project following EAs in 2003 and 2012.

“Following review and updates, the EA will be made available to the public and a public meeting will be scheduled,” an email from the South Veterans Parkway project stated.

North Veterans Parkway opened in 2020 and plans for the remaining 8.7 miles of South Veterans Parkway were announced. It will connect Veterans Parkway from 57th Street to Sycamore Ave., Sycamore Ave. to Cliff Ave., Cliff Ave. to Western Ave. and Western Ave. to Interstate 29.

Construction on the first segment – Cliff Ave. to Western Ave. – is expected to start one year from now. You can view the project below.

The proposed South Veterans Parkway will be a limited access six-lane roadway with a raised median separating traffic in both directions. Vehicles will be able to access the completed Parkway at signalized intersections every mile.

Four public meetings were held in 2021 with local residents in Harmony Estates, Grand Prairie Addition, Grant Prairie Estates and Edgewater Villas. South Veterans Parkway will pass through those residential areas near Minnesota Ave. and 85th St.

Concerns over safety, sounds, light and noise, property values and possible relocations were discussed.

The current route is preferred over more southern options for benefit to travelers immediately after opening.

The Veterans Parkway project dates back to a transportation study in 1993 about future traffic growth for Sioux Falls and the region. That study concluded another interstate was not needed but rather a “regional arterial corridor.” A “corridor” will go around the city, have higher speed limits, limited access and will provide multimodal connections (side paths).

You can find more information regarding the project on the South Veterans Parkway website.