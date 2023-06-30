SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A four-year project is approaching its first full month of construction work.

South Veterans Parkway, which will connect with North Veterans Parkway to link Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 in eastern and southern Sioux Falls, officially started construction on June 8. Crews are working on building the road from Cliff Ave. to Western Ave. first before the other three segments that all together total 8.7 miles.

In a public works update with the city of Sioux Falls, Pat Dressen with HDR Engineering said there’s a lot of activity going.

Photo from city of Sioux Falls.

Riley Construction, the main contractor selected for the project, is running scrapers across Cliff Ave. from future stormwater detention areas to build up the road. Another contractor is doing aggregate piles for aggregate columns and a third contractor is doing underground utilities.

Dressen said the aggregate columns are being drilled for the bridge embankment where Veterans Parkway will go over 85th Street near Minnesota Ave.

“They drill a hole 16-foot deep, fill it with rock, vibrate it, pack it really hard and that’s for the purpose of not letting that additional soil push the soil down below it,” Dressen said.

According to a project update, contractors are permitted to work on construction activities between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. daily. The biggest impacts to drivers are on Cliff Ave. and Minnesota Ave. where the new road is being built.

Delays are expected from drivers during peak hauling times of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Temporary traffic signals are being used to help drivers stay out of the construction zone when big equipment is crossing the road.

For the scrapers moving dirt, Dressen said the equipment can scrape up the dirt as it is moving and then automatically unload it in a windrow instead of using an excavator to pull from a dump truck.

“There’s gonna be roughly about 25 feet of dirt to get enough dirt stacked up to get that bridge up and over 85th Street,” Dressen said. “There’s a lot of dirt that’s gotta get moved there.”

A fact sheet on the South Veterans Parkway website says 1.2 million cubic yards of earth work is happening.

The segment of Western Ave. to Cliff Ave. is expected to cost $60.4 million and Riley Construction was awarded the bid at $49.6 million by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The city of Sioux Falls will spend $12 million for arterial street improvements and construction ($8 million) as well as borrow pit land ($4 million).

All together, the entire South Veterans Parkway project is expected to cost around $210 million throughout the four segments Cliff Ave. to Western Ave., Western Ave. to I-29, Sycamore Ave. to Cliff Ave. and 57th St. to Sycamore Ave.

North Veterans Parkway, which currently runs from Interstate 90 to 57th Street, will be connected by South Veterans Parkway.