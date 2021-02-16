South Dakota’s three PUC Commissioners call for public to help conserve energy

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s three Public Utilities Commissioners all shared thoughts on the historic cold weather and high demands for energy.

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen said South Dakota began using energy reserves starting on Monday and had to bring in power from as far away as Canada in order to meet demand needs. She also told KELOLAND News Tuesday night will be important for people to decrease power needs to help South Dakota’s two main regional transmission organizations — the Southwest Power Pool and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

Commissioner Chris Nelson called for South Dakotans to conserve electricity in tweets on Monday and Tuesday.

It was a tougher day on the electric grid than yesterday. Parts of SD experienced a rolling outage of 20-60 minutes. A rolling outage is only called by the grid operator as a last ditch maneuver to maintain the grid itself. Voluntary reduced consumption helped end the outages. — Chris Nelson (@nelsonforsd) February 16, 2021

Commissioner Gary Hanson agreed with Nelson and told KELOLAND News there are everyday steps people can do to help.

“People need to remember this is a good neighbor situation. Don’t leave lights on. Don’t leave television sets on. Space heaters, if you aren’t using them in a particular area, don’t use them,” Hanson said. “Turn the heat down. Everybody can help out from that standpoint. A little bit from everybody helps a great deal.”

Hanson pointed to the extreme cold front reaching down to Texas, where there’s a “tremendous amount of wind energy.” He said the wind energy down south doesn’t have the same heating elements like many in South Dakota do.

“They’re no good if the wind’s not blowing and they’re no good if they’re frozen up,” Hanson said. “A lot of the coal capacity has been decreased across the nation. Some of our base load is not there… It’s a very serious situation and a lot of people are working on it to make certain that we continue to provide electricity as reliably as possible to the consumer.”