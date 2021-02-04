South Dakota’s tallest building: How do we measure up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The tallest building in the United States is the One World Trade Center in New York City. A towering structure of glass and steel, thrust into the skyline and reflecting the endless sky above it; the skyscraper is a testament to American engineering and resilience rising 1,776 feet into the air.

And in South Dakota…

One World Trade Center vs. Centurylink Tower

Here in South Dakota, we have the Centurylink Tower, piercing the downtown Sioux Falls skyline at a dizzying 174 feet.

But hey, so our tallest building is a little shorter than New York’s, so what? Surely there are plenty of states out there who’s tallest buildings are shorter than ours. Idaho? Kansas? Maybe Wyoming?

Well, maybe not. Idaho’s Eighth & Main building in Boise stands 323 feet tall, the Epic Center in Wichita rises to 385 feet and yes, even in Wyoming, White Hall on the University of Laramie campus is 200 feet tall, beating the Centurylink Tower by a mere 26 feet.

Speaking of Wyoming, each of the six states South Dakota borders has a taller tallest building than our great Rushmore state.

In fact, out of all 50 U.S. states, only one has a shorter tallest building than South Dakota.

Vermont.

Just a few short years ago, South Dakota looked to be on it’s way to climbing in the rankings, even if only by a few spots, with the Village on the River project drawing eyes to downtown Sioux Falls.

Initially conceived as a parking ramp with multi-use potential in 2014, the project made its way through city government, garnering controversy and excitement as the picture became more clear. In October 2018, the city played host to a massive 255 foot crane placed in the heart of downtown as construction kicked into gear.

Then just a few months later, new renderings were released at the start of 2019, showing the plans for a 15-story multi-use building featuring parking, restaurants and hotel space.

But it was not to be.

In May of 2019, the city terminated it’s agreement with the development company overseeing the project, marking the end of the Villages on the River project, and South Dakota’s hopes for a new tallest building.

At least, for now.