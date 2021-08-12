South Dakota’s population grows by 72,000 according to 2020 Census

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The growth in South Dakota’s population since 2010 has been driven in large part by the growth in its largest counties.

The 2020 U.S. Census data shows that the state’s population increased by 72,487 since 2010. The state’s population was 814,180 in 2010. The population in 2020 is 886,667.

The population of Minnehaha County grew from 169,468 in 2010 to 197,214 in 2020. Lincoln County’s population grew from 44,828 in 2010 to 65,161 in 2020.

That’s total growth of about 48,000 people in those two counties.

Pennington County gained about 9,000 people as the population was 100,948 in 2010 and 109,222 in 2020.

The state has gained nearly 200,000 people since 1990.

In terms of population over the past 10 years, there are winners and losers. Some of the gains and losses were not much.

Jerauld County dropped from 2,071 in 2010 to 1,663 in 2020. Bon Homme County declined by 67 from 7,070 in 2010 to 7,003 in 2020.

Walworth County and Fall River are two more examples of counties where the population decreased.

Clay County’s population increased from 13,864 in 2010 to 14,967 in 2020. Hutchinson’s population also increased. The county had 7,343 in 2010 and 7,427 in 2020.

The 2020 Census figures indicate that the urbanization of the state continues.

It has been increasing since at least 1960 when 38.8% of the population was in an urban area and 61.2% lived in rural areas. In 1950, 33.8% lived in urban areas.

In 1990, 50.3% of the state’s population lived in urban areas while 49.7% lived in rural areas.

The population was 696,004 in 1990.

The number of residents living in urban areas increased to 51.9% in 2000 and decreased in rural areas to decreased to 48.7%.

The population was 754,844 in 2000.

In 2010, 56.7% lived in urban areas while 43.3% lived in rural areas. The population was 814,180 in 2010.

Urban growth is one area in which the state is following the national pattern.

In 2020, 86% of the U.S. population lived in metropolitan areas. The percentage was 85 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Although Sioux Falls has grown since the 2010 Census, it does not rank as one of the fastest growing micro areas, according to the U.S. Census

The two fastest-growing U.S. micro areas were in North Dakota (Williston and Dickinson), followed by one each in Montana (Bozeman), Idaho (Rexburg) and Utah (Heber).

The white alone population in the U.S. decreased by 8.6% since 2010.

But in South Dakota, the white alone, not Hispanic or Latino, and white category did not have as much of decline from 2010 to 2020. The white alone, not Hispanic or Latino, category was 81.4% for 2020. The white population was 84.6% in 2020.

The white population percentage was 87.8% in 2010 and 89.9% in 2000.