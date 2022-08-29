SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota.

With many dispensaries built, the key missing element at the moment is a supply of product across the state, and according to Dalton Grimmius, CEO of Dakota Herb, there has been a number of delays across the industry.

“Stuff like ventilation equipment that was supposed to be a 16-week lead-time turns into a 30-week lead-time,” Grimmius said. “Electrical equipment that we assumed we could get off the shelf is 6-months out.”

These types of delays have impacted both cultivation facilities and dispensaries, but where the building phase is among the last for a dispensary, it’s only the middle of the process for a cultivator.

First comes licensing. Grimmius says the first step is applying with the county, which takes 30 days to review the application, which may also include an appearance before the county commission to answer questions. “It takes 2-3 months to get your cultivation license,” he said.

After that, Grimmius says it takes another three months to get your actual license to cultivate from the state. “Really, it’s a six-month process to get your cultivation license,” he said.

In addition to the applications for cultivation, there is also the need to obtain and build a grow facility.

“You’re hesitant,” said Grimmius. “The cost of up-fitting these cultivation facilities is immense, so we were a little hesitant to start our build-outs full-scale before we have our licenses.”

Since most would-be growers are waiting to build until they have their licenses in-hand, this adds another layer of waiting, as delays and shortages in materials, as mentioned above, cause building times to stretch over months.

Though medical marijuana was legalized in July 2021, the state did not begin accepting applications for licenses until November. The first establishment licenses weren’t issued until January 2022.

Following the licensing and building phases, cultivators next have to actually grow the plants, which take a minimum of around three months to grow to maturity. However, Grimmius explained why actually producing a full crop can take much longer.

“First of all you’ve got to grow up your seedlings into mothers, and that can take three months before you can take cuts from those plants to create clones to set on your tables to grow at volume,” Grimmius said. “So you’re already at four months there, and then you’ve got a two-month time from clone until the plant’s big enough to flip to flower. Then you’ve got another 9-12 weeks while the plant’s in flower, so we’re up to five months just on the veg/flower side, plus the three months to create a mother, and then you need another week to dry and three weeks to cure.”

All together, Grimmius says this is a process of 10-11 months to get fully up and running, just on the cultivation side of things. Add that to the 3-6 months for licensing and an undetermined time for building, and that easily pushes full-scale operation into the very last months of 2022, if not well into 2023.

There is marijuana in the state now of course, as evidenced by an operational state licensed dispensary open in Hartford, but Grimmius confirmed that a limited supply has led to some eyebrow-raising fluctuations in price.

“If you have the product, it’s your market to control right now, or at least dictating the wholesale price,” Grimmius said. “I’ve seen some pretty crazy numbers out there of $4,000-5,000 a pound for flower.”

A higher price for flower will then translate to a higher price at the dispensary as owners try to make their business model profitable.

This should be a short-term issue, however.

“I think you’ll start to see more and more product available throughout the end of the fall here — the beginning of winter,” said Grimmius. “I would say be early spring next year we should see a lot of product diversity where you’re going to have lots of strains available.”

Grimmius’ Dakota Herb is a vertically integrated operation with plans to operate cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary locations in Vermillion, Tea, Huron, Aberdeen and Brandon. They are currently still in the build out stage of their operation, though they have begun cultivation on a limited scale while construction moves forward.