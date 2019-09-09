South Dakota’s fastest-growing school district looking at timing of new high and middle schools

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a new school year in Harrisburg and enrollment numbers show the district is still experiencing record growth. The district is up by nearly 400 students this year. Overall, enrollment is up 577 percent since 2000.

The Harrisburg School District covers part of the south side of Sioux Falls and the Harrisburg area.

The district has seen intense growth in the last decade, surpassing Aberdeen as the third-largest district in the state.

This isn’t the first time this district had grown quickly. It started 125 years ago and built its first building in 1894. Just seven years later the district had to add on.

However, nothing is quite like the growth over the past 20 years.

The district has nine buildings between Harrisburg and southern Sioux Falls.

Now, talks are shifting to the future.

“Right now, I know there’s been some very preliminary conversations about another high school. As growth continues, we’re going to have to address that one way or another,” superintendent Tim Graf said to KELOLAND News in July.

Graf is expected to present to the Harrisburg School Board on Monday. He’ll discuss the timing of growth and when a future second high school and third middle school could be built.

KELOLAND.com will be at the meeting and have details later on KELOLAND News.