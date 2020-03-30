South Dakota’s COVID-19 cases, testing on pace with neighbors

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s pace of testing is still slightly higher than Minnesota or Iowa but percentages are still less than 1% of the population in any of the three states.

The state’s rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases is also on pace with Minnesota and Iowa.

South Dakota has tested 3,579 of 884,659 of the state’s residents. That’s a percentage of .4045%. Of those tested, the state has 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases or .0114% of the population.

Minnesota has tested 18,822 people or .3337% of the state’s 5,639,630 residents. The state has 576 confirmed COVID-18 cases or .0102% of the population.

Iowa has tested 6,586 of its 3,155,070 residents for .2087% of the population. Iowa has 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or .0134% of the population.

The populations are 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. COVID-19 case and test information is from the state Department of Health in each state.

