South Dakota’s 2020 primary election: What you need to know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than a month, votes across the state of South Dakota will be counted for the state’s 2020 primary election.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed some local elections, the Secretary of State’s office is still conducting the June primary election (Tuesday, June 2) and the November general election (Tuesday, Nov. 3). Voter registration for the June primary election ends on Monday, May 18. Absentee voting has already started for the June primary.

KELOLAND News is Your Local Election Headquarters; view the special campaign web page for information about both upcoming 2020 elections.

For the June primary, voters in South Dakota will be deciding which candidates will be on the November ballot for respective parties. For registered Republican voters, choices for U.S. Senate, U.S. House as well as state senators and representatives will be decided.

For Democrats, one U.S. Presidential nominee will be voted for between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders remained on the ballot despite dropping out of the race in April. Democratic voters will also pick candidates for state senators and representatives.

No Democrat is challenging Dan Ahlers for the nomination for the U.S. Senate in the primary and the South Dakota Democratic Party announced no candidate will be seeking election for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Voters can see who is running for his or her district for state senate and state house at the Secretary of State’s list of official candidates.

For Sioux Falls voters, the combined city/school election from April was postponed to join the June 2 primary election. All Sioux Falls voters will decide an At Large City Council Member spot between Theresa Stehly and Alex Jensen. Two charter amendments are also on the city election ballot for Charter Amendment A and Charter Amendment B.

Charter Amendment A is whether district seats must reside in the district they hope to represent for a specific period of time. The proposed change would require City Council members representing a district to live in the particular district for at least six months prior to the election.

Charter Amendment B would make sure proposed changes to the Charter Revision Commission would follow requirements at least as stringent as those set in the State Constitution.

Greg Neitzert and Julian Beaudion are running for a city council seat in the Northwest district. Pat Starr is running unopposed in the Northeast district and Marshall Selberg is running unopposed in the Southwest district.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage of the 2020 campaigns and elections.