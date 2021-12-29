South Dakotans spend big money on fireworks including for New Year’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Folks get a bang from fireworks on July 4 but also on New Year’s.

South Dakota allows fireworks sales for a period around July 4 but also from Dec. 28 through Jan. 1. South Dakota’s law to allow New Year’s fireworks was signed by then Gov. Dennis Daugaard in early 2011.

Fireworks generated at least $15.6 million in taxable sales in 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue. And $11.2 million the year before.

South Dakota ranks fourth in terms of money spent per 1,000 residents on fireworks, according to Allegiant Fire Protection. From January 2020 through March 2021, the consumers spent $6,249 per 1,000 residents on fireworks. The state ranks behind Missouri, the top state for spending, Kansas and South Carolina.

Value Penguin by LendingTree said in 2020 that South Dakota spends $2.71 per capita on fireworks in a report on July 4 fireworks. It placed the $2.71 per capita on the value of $1.9 million in imported fireworks in 2019.

In general, taxable sales of fireworks have trended upward since 2012 but any immediate significant impact was not noted in 2011 or 2012 figures. Also, taxable sales don’t always increase from one year to the next.

The DOR reported $8.5 million in taxable sales in 2010 and $9.3 million in 2011. The number was lower in 2012 at $7.6 million.

By 2017, $11.4 million in taxable sales was generated from fireworks. In 2018, it was $10.7 million followed by $11.2 million in 2019 and $15.6 million in 2020.

Where can I use fireworks?

Twenty years ago, South Dakota was one of the least restrictive states in the U.S. when it came to fireworks use and sales.

But other states have abandoned some of their restrictions since then. For example, Iowa does not ban any fireworks. Minnesota still bans Firecrackers, torpedoes, missiles, skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, daygo bombs, mines and shells, chasers, and parachutes, according to the World Population Review and American Pyrotechnics Association.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri are often listed as some of the states with the least fireworks restrictions, along with South Dakota.

Massachusetts is the only state that bans all fireworks.

Which county sells the most fireworks in South Dakota?

Lincoln County, the state’s third most populated county, has the most fireworks sales. At least $2.4 million taxable fireworks sales were recorded in 2020, according to the DOR.

Minnehaha County, the most populated county, had at least $2.2 million in taxable sales in 2020.

But Pennington County, the second most populated county, had fewer taxable sales than Union County with a population of about 16,800 and Codington County with a population of about 28,000.

Union County recorded at least $1.8 million in taxable sales while Pennington had $1 million. Union County includes the cities of Elk Point, North Sioux City and others.

Codington County had $1.2 million in taxable sales in 2020.